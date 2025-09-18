KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced the realme 15 Series, further expanding its Number series line-up. Boasted as the AI Party Phone, the series – starring the realme 15 Pro and realme 15 – taps on the power of AI, extraordinary camera setup, powerful performance, cementing its position as the segment’s leading imaging smartphone.



realme 15 Series Debuts as Best AI Party Phone for Youngsters, Starting from RM1,499

Pre-order of realme 15 Series begins 18 September until 26 September at realme Brand Stores nationwide, with availability beginning 27 September. Pre-order customers get free gifts worth up to RM1,346.

From Dancefloor to Daylight: Shots That Slay

realme 15 Pro owns the spotlight with a triple 50MP camera setup – a Sony IMX896 OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera for next-level imaging experience. This AI Party Phone records stunning videos at 4K60 fps and 2K Live Photo at all three lenses.

realme 15 5G houses dual 50MP camera lenses on the front and back, both capable of shooting in 4K30 fps and 2K Live Photo, ensuring group shots, low-light portraits and vlog hits with clarity.

realme 15 Series introduces AI Party Mode, an optimised algorithm that captures stunning, true-to-life portraits and group shots under low light lighting conditions. It features glowing light effects and colourful photo watermarks to relive every party moment. Taking night portraits to the next level, the AI MagicGlow 2.0 lighting on the back of the phones provide warm and cold light adjustment for every lighting condition.

realme 15 Series features the world’s first AI Edit Genie, a voice-controlled image editing function allowing users to perform generative edits to their photos, such as add or remove an object, change the colour of an object, enhance the overall colour tone and more. This feature supports Bahasa Melayu, English, Chinese and other mainstream languages.

Built to Keep the Party Going

Under the hood, the realme 15 Pro draws power from Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Scoring over 1.1 million score on AnTuTu, this 4nm processor ensures 120fps gaming, multitasking and heavy performance as smooth as butter. Its 7000mm² Airflow VC cooling system keeps heat at bay while performing heavy applications.

With the realme 15 5G, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ 5G chipset racks up an AnTuTu score of over 740,000, keeping the device smooth, fast and efficient. The AI Multi-Tasker learns your habits and launches apps 3 seconds faster, so you’re always one step ahead.

Battery-wise, both devices in the realme 15 series come with the ultimate party wingman – a massive 7000mAh battery. Think up to 22 hours of YouTube marathons or nearly 10 hours of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang without a break. When it’s time to recharge, 80W Ultra Charge gets you back to 50% in just 25 minutes.

Where Fashion Meets the Dancefloor

The realme 15 Pro isn’t just fashionable – it’s couture. Available in Flowing Silver and Velvet Green, its back cover takes cues from Parisian fabric swatches, finished with a silky, light-shifting sheen. On the front, the 6.8-inch 144Hz 4D Curve+ AMOLED display dazzles with an impressive 6,500 nits peak brightness: perfect for festivals, pool parties, or mid-day selfies. Backed by IP69 durability and Corning Gorilla Glass, it is as tough as it is stunning.

Carrying the same fashion-first DNA, the realme 15 5G takes statement style in its stride, channeling haute couture into a design available in Silk Pink and Suit Titanium that doubles as a party-ready accessory. Its 6.77-inch 144Hz AMOLED display shines with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, while its IP69 resistance and Gorilla Glass protection can handle every spill, splash, and dancefloor drop without missing a beat.

Own the Night with the AI Party Phone

The realme 15 series isn’t just about staying connected – it’s about living louder, shining brighter, and making every moment unforgettable. With the realme 15 5G at just RM1,499 (12GB+256GB) and the realme 15 Pro at RM1,799 (12GB+256GB) or RM2,099 (12GB+512GB), the series is making premium-level experiences wildly accessible. From epic nights to everyday highlights, live real, turn up the energy, and let the party begin.

Your AI Party Phone awaits – please refer below for the purchase availability of the realme 15 series:

Model RRP Platforms Promotion realme 15 5G Silk Pink, Suit Titanium RM1,499 (12GB+256GB) realme Brand Stores, Authorised Dealer Stores, Official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop Pre-order (18 Sep to 26 Sep) to get free gifts worth RM1,146: RM100 rebate, realme Buds T200, realme Ice Tumbler, 1-year extended warranty, 1-year screen-crack warranty realme 15 Pro Flowing Silver, Velvet Green RM2,099 (12GB + 512GB) RM1,799 (12GB + 256GB) Pre-order (18 Sep to 26 Sep) to get free gifts worth RM1,346: RM100 rebate, realme Buds T200, realme Ice Tumbler, 1-year extended warranty, 1-year screen-crack warranty

