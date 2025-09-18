ROHM Releases New Compact PFC + Flyback Control Reference Design for Power

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed a new reference design (REF67004) that uses a single MCU to control two commonly used power-converter types for consumer and industrial power supplies: critical-conduction-mode PFC (power factor correction) and quasi-resonant flyback. Part of ROHM’s LogiCoA(TM) power supply solution, it leverages analog-digital hybrid control, pairing an analog power stage using ROHM silicon MOSFETs and gate-driver ICs with a digitally managed supply built around the low-power LogiCoA(TM) MCU.

Product features:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202509034506/_prw_PI1fl_OxSTnM22.jpg

Analog-controlled power supply is widely used in small- to medium-power industrial applications, such as industrial robots and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Rising reliability and precision demands strain pure analog designs. Fully digital supply offers precise control and configurability, but adoption in this range is limited by controller cost and power consumption.

ROHM’s LogiCoA(TM) power supply solution addresses these challenges with a hybrid approach that integrates analog and digital control. It pairs ROHM power devices and gate drivers with low-power LogiCoA(TM) MCUs. As a first step, ROHM released the REF66009 evaluation design for a non-isolated buck converter, followed by REF67004 combining PFC and flyback.

LogiCoA(TM) power supply solution reference design lineup:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202509034506/_prw_PI2fl_284ox573.jpg

– PFC + Flyback Converter: https://www.rohm.com/reference-designs/ref67004

– Buck Converter: https://www.rohm.com/reference-designs/ref66009

REF67004 boosts AC input via critical-conduction-mode PFC, then uses a quasi-resonant flyback to deliver a regulated 24V DC output. A calibration function compensates for variations in external component characteristics, enabling high-precision voltage setting and overcurrent protection. Tighter design margins permit smaller, lower-power devices and inductors, reducing PCB area and system cost.

REF67004 logs operating data — input/output voltage, current, temperature, pre-shutdown status, and cumulative operating time — into on-chip non-volatile memory. Parameters and history can be configured and retrieved from a PC via UART (with a signal-conversion device) using sample programs, including the RMOS (Real-time Micro Operating System) power control OS, available on ROHM’s website. Practical evaluation is supported by the LogiCoA003-EVK-001 reference design board. ROHM will continue providing reference designs to accelerate customer power supply development.

Release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2025-08-21_news_reference-design&defaultGroupId=false

About LogiCoA(TM) brand: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202509034506-O1-8v9pHQ9Y.pdf

Application examples

The LogiCoA(TM) power supply solution suits industrial and consumer devices requiring approximately 50W to 1kW.

– Industrial robots

– Semiconductor-manufacturing equipment

– Gaming devices

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202509034506-O2-D83d59EH.pdf

Logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106254/202509034506/_prw_PI3fl_wLEjjnP6.jpg

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/