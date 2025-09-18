SK Networks successfully hosts “SK Networks AI WAVE 2025” as part of its ongoing commitment to expanding the AI Ecosystem

– Under the theme ‘Pitch the Future and Connect the Dots‘, the event brought together leading AI startups and investors

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 17th, SK Networks (CEO: Hojung Lee) successfully hosted the ‘SK Networks AI WAVE 2025’ at Wavehill, Walkerhill Hotel & Resort in Seoul, where it introduced its key global AI investment portfolio and held panel discussions on the future of the AI industry and Sovereign AI. SK Networks AI WAVE aims to foster connections and exchanges between leading AI startups and investors, with its inaugural event held in 2023.

This year’s event was co-sponsored by HF0 (Hacker Fellowship Zero), a fund invested in by SK Networks and renowned for its highly selective AI startup residency program in Silicon Valley. Over 100 participants, including investors, founders, and industry leaders, attended the event, featuring Upstage, the only startup selected for the government-led ‘Independent AI Foundation Model’ project.

In his keynote speech, SK Networks’ President & COO Sunghwan Choi stated, “In a rapidly changing world driven by technology, it is crucial to secure growth opportunities through active information exchange among innovative startups, industry leaders and prominent investors.” He also added, “Through this event, we aim to present our AI investment portfolio that we have built since 2020 and to expand the ecosystem where technology, capital, and vision are interconnected.”

The event featured company presentations and Q&A sessions from SK Networks’ portfolio companies, led by Sang Eun Shin, Head of AI Growth at SK Networks, and HF0 portfolio companies by Dan Morse, Head of IR at HF0. Technologies showcased included platforms that automate advertising and animation production using AI and AI-based lending platforms designed to facilitate more efficient transactions between consumers and capital providers, which received positive feedback from participants. Companies included Upstage, which supports enterprise clients in building AI models and systems based on its competitive LLM technology, and PhnyX Lab, which launched Korea’s first generative AI solution specialized in the pharmaceutical industry and is expanding globally.

Dan Morse, along with Sang Eun Shin, Minseok Bae, PhnyX Lab Founder & CEO, and Raven Gao, Pix AI Co-founder & CEO discussed ‘The Future of AI and Smart Investment Strategies’ offering different perspectives based on their background as corporate executive, investor, and founders.

The highlight of the event was the panel discussion between SK Networks’ President & COO Sunghwan Choi and Upstage CEO Sung Kim. Under the theme ‘The Future of Sovereign AI’, they exchanged views on the importance of Sovereign AI, the latest trends, and potential strategies to enhance the competitiveness.

Mr. Choi emphasized, “Sovereign AI is a key strategy for securing digital sovereignty and advancing future industries. Korea must build its own AI ecosystem through bold government-led investments and public-private cooperation models, ensure alignment with global standards, and expand the technological ecosystem through domestic and international partnerships”. He added, “Tailored models optimized for Korean cultural background, and industrial environment will differentiate Sovereign AI from generic global big tech models”.

Mr. Kim stated, “The key is to secure Korea’s technological leadership by leveraging globally recognized technological expertise and execution capabilities to lead the LLM field and enhance the sophistication of the latest frontier models.” He continued, “As part of the K-AI team, we will develop highly practical, industry-specific specialized models and expand a sustainable, independent AI ecosystem, enabling Korea to strengthen its global industrial and AI competitiveness in this new era.”

SK Networks plans to continue hosting events such as SK Networks’ AI WAVE to share insights on technological and industrial trends with AI startups and investment partners, fostering mutual growth and innovation. The company also aims to accelerate its transformation into an AI enterprise by advancing its business model and strengthening investment collaborations.

Sang Eun Shin stated, “SK Networks AI WAVE 2025 was designed not merely as a corporate briefing or forum, but as a genuine platform for exchange and to strengthen connections among industry stakeholders. As an AI-focused business holding company, we will strengthen our internal capabilities and expand our global tech network to further enhance our business portfolio and drive innovation-led outcomes”.



SK Networks’ President & COO Sunghwan Choi delivering the keynote speech at ‘SK Networks AI WAVE 2025’ held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.



SK Networks’ President & COO Sunghwan Choi and Upstage CEO Sung Kim engaging in a dialogue on ‘The Future of Sovereign AI.’



Venue view of the ‘SK Networks AI WAVE 2025’ event.

