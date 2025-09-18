Tenchijin’s KnoWaterleak Achieves Cumulative Milestone of 50 Municipal Contracts in Japan

Trusted by Municipalities in Japan, Tackling Water Infrastructure Challenges Globally



TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2025 – Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator transforming sustainable water infrastructure management, announced today that “KnoWaterleak,” a water leakage assessment and management system, has surpassed 50 cumulative municipal contracts.

KnoWaterleak Achieves Cumulative Milestone of 50 Municipal Contracts in Japan

The milestone demonstrates accelerating market adoption, with contract numbers growing from 30 in April 2025 to 40 in July and reaching 50 contracts just two months later in September. This rapid six-month expansion reflects heightened interest from municipalities and water utilities seeking innovative solutions to address Japan’s aging infrastructure challenges.

Japan’s underground water distribution networks pose significant management challenges. Aging pipes, frequent leaks, and costly replacements have become pressing issues. Climate change-induced extreme weather and seismic activity further increase infrastructure risks. At the same time, municipal budget constraints and a shortage of technical workforce make comprehensive pipe replacement impractical.

KnoWaterleak’s rapid adoption in Japan demonstrates its ability to tackle one of the world’s most urgent water infrastructure challenges. Tenchijin aims to extend the solution globally, enabling municipalities worldwide to use the platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks.

About Tenchijin KnoWaterleak

KnoWaterleak is an innovative platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks. The system analyzes space-derived data to identify potential leaks within 100-meter square zones, providing unprecedented insights through a 5-level risk evaluation system.

Through continuous AI learning and data collection, the platform demonstrates efficiency in sustainable water management. This technology has earned recognition from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.

About Tenchijin Inc.

Tenchijin Inc. is a space-tech innovator leveraging satellite data and AI to detect hidden water infrastructure risks, predict potential leaks, and drive more sustainable, efficient water management through space-derived insights. Our flagship product, KnoWaterleak, combines satellite technology with advanced AI algorithms to proactively identify and prevent costly infrastructure failures, enabling organizations to manage their water systems more sustainably.

Company Overview

Company Name: Tenchijin Inc.

Address: 5F, Nihonbashi 1-chome Mitsui Building, 1-4-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO

Business Content: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Website: https://suido.tenchijin.co.jp/

For inquiries regarding the expansion of Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak globally: Asia Business Development Representative: asia-t@tenchijin.co.jp

