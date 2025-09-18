TOPDON US Introduces V1200Air to North American Market, Features Battery-Powered Jump Starter, Air Compressor with 1200A Peak Current

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOPDON US (https://www.topdon.us/) today announced the V1200Air (https://www.topdon.us/products/v1200air), a powerful 2-in-1 vehicle jump starter and air compressor, is now available to the North American market. The ideal roadside companion, the V1200Air features a 10,000mAh battery that can jump start 12V cars, motorcycles and heavy-duty machinery with up to 6.0L gasoline or 4.5L diesel engines. The premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, TOPDON offers the product through its national distribution network.

“The V1200Air is a worry-free tool offering anytime, anywhere battery jump-start and inflation,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON US. “While many battery jump starters depend on an AC power supply, the V1200Air packs a reliable jumpstart with its powerful 10000mAh battery. From a partially drained to a completely dead battery, the V1200Air can get a car, motorcycle or boat moving in minutes. In the case of a low or flat tire, it’s also the perfect roadside tool to accurately inflate them to their target PSI levels with little effort.”

With 1200A peak capacity, the V1200Air easily jumpstarts batteries in cars, motorcycles, boats and large fleet vehicles with up to 6.0L gas and 4.5L diesel engines. Its smart PSI control with five inflation modes (bicycle, car, motorcycle, balls and custom) detects real-time pressure to avoid over and underinflation. The ideal roadside companion, the V1200Air also offers reliable charging for mobile devices and includes three emergency lights including flashlight, strobe and SOS. The V1200Air can perform up to 20 jump starts per charge.

TOPDON’s V1200Air specs include:

1200A peak amp

10000mAh / 37Wh battery capacity

5V / 2A USB-C input

5V / 2.1A USB-A output

3 – 150 PSI inflation pressure range

Short circuit, reverse polarity, overcurrent, high-temperature and undervoltage protection

2.6lbs weight, 4.88 x 1.99 x 6.54-inches

“We’ve packed an incredible amount of jump-start and inflation power in its compact size,” said Schnitz. “The V1200Air is a small but mighty tool that delivers immediate roadside support for those unexpected emergencies, including when you need a reliable power source for your mobile devices. Its compact size makes it the perfect companion for motorcyclists who have limited space. The V1200Air is a must-have for every driver simply for the peace of mind it offers especially on road trips.”

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us