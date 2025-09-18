UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition Drives Momentum for Responsible Offshore Wind by joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The United Nations Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition today announced it has formally joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), strengthening collaboration between governments, industry and civil society to scale offshore wind as a key enabler of the clean energy transition and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched at COP27 by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), GOWA works to unlock offshore wind’s full potential, with members contributing to a shared ambition of at least 2,000 GW of global offshore wind capacity by 2050.

By joining GOWA, the UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition will mobilize its worldwide network of companies and partners to advance responsible, nature-positive, and just offshore wind deployment — supporting country transitions, resilient supply chains, and jobs in coastal communities. The move aligns with the UN Global Compact’s Ocean Stewardship Coalition priorities of harnessing offshore renewable energy alongside zero-emission shipping, low-carbon blue food and ocean nature-based solutions.

“Offshore wind is one of the fastest, most scalable routes to clean power and green growth. By joining GOWA, we will help companies turn ambition into credible action — accelerating investment, strengthening supply chains and ensuring deployment that is safe for people and positive for nature, in line with the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Erik Giercksky, Head, Ocean Stewardship Coalition, United Nations Global Compact.

“We are delighted to welcome the UN Global Compact to GOWA,” said Amisha Patel, Head of the GOWA Secretariat. “Mobilizing the private sector is essential to achieving our collective targets. The UN Global Compact brings a powerful platform for business leadership and practical tools that can help countries and companies deliver offshore wind responsibly and at pace.”

The partnership will focus on sharing policy and permitting best practices; enabling investment and supply-chain development, including workforce safety; and scaling nature-inclusive design and community engagement — building a global community of practice that helps emerging and established markets accelerate deployment.

Notes to Editors

About the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA)

Launched at COP27, the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) was founded by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), with Colombia as co-chair. GOWA brings together governments, industry leaders, civil society, and international organizations to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind as a solution to combating climate change and improving global energy security. GOWA aims to contribute to achieving a total global offshore wind capacity of at least 2,000 GW by 2050.