Vantage Launches First VantageXP Event with Lion Championship MMA

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets proudly hosted its first VantageXP event in Vietnam, delivering an unforgettable evening in collaboration with Lion Championship, the country’s premier mixed martial arts competition.



VantageXP is the exclusive members-only arm of Vantage, created for the brand’s premium top-tier clients. More than just a loyalty program, VantageXP opens doors to money-can’t-buy experiences, unique opportunities, and a curated circle of prestige and influence. It brings together Vantage’s global partnerships such as Scuderia Ferrari HP with locally relevant collaborations, including Vietnam’s Lion Championship MMA, ensuring members enjoy access to truly one-of-a-kind experiences.

The inaugural VantageXP Hanoi event was designed to bring these values to life. It was an exclusive, invitation-only experience that gathered an impressive guest list of VIPs, celebrities, KOLs, and leading Vietnamese media outlets. The atmosphere was electric, with star-studded appearances from well-known personalities such as Shark Vinh, singer Diệp Lâm Anh, actor-singer Trương Thế Vinh, transgender beauty queen Đan Tiên, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Ngọc Châu, actor Tùng Min, Mister Vietnam Tuấn Ngọc, and M runner-up Ngọc Hằng. Their presence created a dynamic and energetic vibe that carried through the evening.

Guests were treated to cocktails crafted by World Class Vietnam 2024 Champion, Kim Uyên, while enjoying an immersive lineup of activities. The “Fastest Punch” challenge, which awarded a prize of 100 million VND, was one of the standout moments, as was the “Predict-the-Winner” contest tied to the night’s main MMA event between World Muay Thai Champion Trương Cao Minh Phát and Irish Kickboxing Champion Aaron Clarke. Winners received grand prizes sponsored by Scuderia Ferrari HP, making the evening even more memorable.

The event received widespread media coverage from leading outlets such as Tuoi Tre, Znews, Kenh 14, CafeF, Thanh Nien, Cafebiz, and others, ensuring the impact of VantageXP extended well beyond the venue itself.

By blending the thrill of combat sports with the prestige of its premium offering, Vantage introduced VantageXP as a platform for curated lifestyle experiences. The event marked an exciting new chapter for VantageXP, reinforcing the brand’s ability to connect global partnerships with meaningful, locally relevant collaborations.

