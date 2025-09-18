Wasserman partners with Gig Life Pro to bring sports, music & entertainment professionals together in Singapore

THE PARTNERSHIP WILL UNLOCK NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES DURING BUMPER WEEK IN REGION

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global sports, music and entertainment company Wasserman has partnered with global networking platform, Gig Life Pro (GLP), to host a networking event for music industry professionals and creatives in Singapore.

Gig Life Pro is a platform built to support music industry professionals and creatives in expanding their connections. Its mixers bring together a curated community of music professionals, artists, and businesses worldwide, offering valuable connections with meaningful context.

Wasserman also has a rich heritage in music, following its acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency’s music division in 2021, which then rebranded as Wasserman Music. Wasserman Music represents some of the world’s biggest names in music such as Chappell Roan, Imagine Dragons, KATSEYE, Marshmello, Skrillex, SZA, Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator.

Wasserman and Gig Life Pro have teamed up for an exclusive networking event on 2 October during Singapore’s busiest week on the sporting calendar with the Singapore Grand Prix taking place during 3-5 October. The event will expand beyond music professionals to cover the sports and entertainment industries too.

Victoria Stickland, SVP & Regional Director – Asia, at Wasserman said of the partnership, “Hosting an exclusive GLP & Friends mixer event during Singapore’s most vibrant week — between All That Matters and Formula 1 — provides the perfect stage to foster authentic connections, strategic collaborations, and fresh opportunities. This partnership not only extends Gig Life Pro’s foundation but also highlights Wasserman’s role in Asia as a hub where sports, music and entertainment converge.”

Priya Dewan, CEO at Gig Life Pro said, “Our ‘Wasserman Presents’ mixer celebrates the union of two companies committed to fostering valuable connections for the music industry. Like with all our events, we look forward to seeing the incredible global projects that result from this one!”

Wasserman has been established in Asia since 2010, serving clients such as AIA, American Express and Mondelez and representing iconic talent across sports and media including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Derrick Rose and Rui Hachimura. Through Brillstein Entertainment, its iconic entertainment management business, the company manages the careers of Nate Bargatze and Courteney Cox among many others.

About Wasserman

Wasserman is a global sports, music and entertainment company that provides representation and marketing services to talent, brands and properties. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wasserman’s presence spans 28 countries and more than 70 cities. For more information, please visit www.teamwass.com.

About Gig Life Pro

Gig Life Pro is a networking and educational platform designed to support all global music industry professionals and creatives in developing their connections and skills. Gig Life Pro supports members through curating industry panels, workshops, mixers, intimate dinners, after-parties, trade missions and online networking events to exchange highly specialised knowledge of a rapidly expanding industry. For more information, please visit www.giglifepro.com.

Contact:

Edward Tan

ed@giglifepro.com