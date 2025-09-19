Tiger Research: Blockchain Enters Its Golden Era – Five Success Factors for Blockchain Business

Featuring Avalanche as a Case Study

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tiger Research, a Seoul-based blockchain research firm, reports that the blockchain industry is entering a decisive turning point. With the approval of crypto ETFs, the EU’s MiCA framework taking effect, and the passage of the U.S. FIT21 bill, regulatory foundations are now firmly in place. Tiger Research calls this moment the “golden time” for blockchain business adoption. Stablecoin transaction volumes reached USD 27.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing Visa and Mastercard combined and signaling blockchain’s shift from speculative trend to practical financial infrastructure.

The report identifies five key success factors for blockchain business success: transaction finality, resources, references, security, and cost structure. These criteria form the basis of Tiger Research’s five-step adoption framework: validate business cases, assess internal capacity, select blockchain, implement in phased MVPs, and integrate into broader ecosystems.

According to Tiger Research, blockchain selection is the most decisive of these steps, as it determines the infrastructure on which all subsequent implementation depends. Building a proprietary blockchain can require years and major investment, so most enterprises adopt existing networks. To illustrate how these success factors are applied in practice, the report features Avalanche as a case study, noting its more than 100 documented institutional deployments worldwide.

Tiger Research observes that Avalanche’s architecture demonstrates alignment with all five success factors. Its two-second finality supports near-real-time settlement, while its global support team of more than 280 specialists — including Asia-based regulatory experts — provides structured assistance. Independent Layer 1 chains help isolate risk and prevent congestion while maintaining interoperability. Predictable fees and the AvaCloud no-code deployment service lower development overhead and accelerate time-to-market.

The report attributes Avalanche’s broad adoption — across enterprise, government-linked, and consumer deployments — to its comprehensive fulfillment of the five key success factors defined in the study. It cites real-world examples — including asset tokenization pilots, state-level digital currency programs, and large-scale gaming ecosystems — indicating that these success factors are critical across major sectors of the blockchain industry.

Tiger Research concludes that the convergence of regulatory clarity, enterprise demand, and scalable technology represents the most favorable environment yet for organizations evaluating blockchain integration.