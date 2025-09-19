World Manufacturing Convention to Spotlight Smart Manufacturing, Frontier Tech in Hefei

HEFEI, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 World Manufacturing Convention will be held from Sept. 20 to 23 in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province, with a focus on advanced manufacturing and frontier technologies, organizers said.

Under the theme “Smart Manufacturing World, Creating Beauty“, the four-day event will bring together representatives from more than 40 countries and regions, including government officials, business leaders, representatives of international organizations and heads of trade associations. Foreign guests are expected to account for over half of all participants.

For the first time, the convention will include an intelligent robotics exhibition. Robots will be displayed in simulated community and household settings such as shops, elderly care centers, and service stations — rather than on conventional production lines — to demonstrate their potential applications in daily life, according to the organizers.

Once an agricultural province and raw materials base, Anhui has grown into a hub for emerging industries. In the first half of this year, its automobile production, new energy vehicle (NEV) output and auto exports all ranked first nationwide.

The province now produces about 10% of the world’s display panels, 8% of China’s industrial robots, 11% of the country’s NEVs and half of its photovoltaic glass, according to Chang Yejun, deputy secretary-general of the provincial government.

Building on the province’s strong industrial foundation, NEVs are expected to be a highlight at the convention. Companies such as JAC Motors, Huawei and Chery will showcase new smart electric models, along with automotive-grade chips, intelligent driving systems and quantum-secure communication technologies.

The event will also spotlight frontier industries. A model of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST), which is a compact fusion experiment device now under construction in Hefei, will be on display, as will the Origin Wukong quantum computer, which has so far completed more than 690,000 computing tasks for users in 163 countries and regions, with global visits exceeding 34 million.