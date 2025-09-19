Xplor Technologies Acquires Ezypay, Enhancing Global Payment Solutions for SaaS Platforms in Asia-Pacific

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xplor Technologies, a global leader in software, payments, and growth solutions for “everyday life” businesses has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ezypay, a trusted provider of recurring payment solutions in Asia-Pacific. The acquisition will enhance Xplor Technologies’ global payment processing platform (“Xplor Pay”) and create new opportunities for SaaS platforms expanding into new regions.

A multi-award-winning payments facilitator, Ezypay offers cloud-based payments processing, subscription management, invoicing and reporting. Ezypay processes payments for domestic and international businesses in 10 countries across the Asia Pacific region: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea.

“Our decision to acquire Ezypay underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class subscription management and embedded payments solutions, and enabling businesses to expand internationally,” said Matt Morrow, President of Xplor Pay at Xplor Technologies. “This acquisition will enhance our ability to serve SaaS platforms operating in Asia Pacific, helping them generate more revenue and scale their operations effectively.”

By integrating Ezypay’s capabilities, Xplor Pay will enable SaaS platforms to enter the Asia Pacific region more easily, streamline operations across multiple markets, and offer a more unified, consistent consumer experience.

“We are thrilled to be joining Xplor Technologies as a trusted growth platform in the Asia-Pacific region,” said James Foster, CEO of Ezypay. “Just like Xplor Pay, we work with innovative technology platforms and leading SaaS companies to tailor embedded payments solutions for business growth – so I’m excited about the opportunities we will bring to Xplor Technologies and its customers.”

Following the close of the transaction, James Foster will continue to lead Ezypay, and the Ezypay team will join the Xplor Pay division, expanding Xplor Technologies’ payment processing capabilities for customers and partners.

The transaction is expected to close in December 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and any necessary regulatory approvals. Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners) and Wybalena Capital served as strategic and financial advisors to Ezypay on this transaction.

For more information, visit https://xplorpay.com/ and https://www.ezypay.com/

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform combining Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with embedded payments and tools to help businesses grow. We serve “everyday life” verticals—Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services, and Personal Services—alongside a global cloud-based payments platform. Xplor Technologies operates across North America, Australasia, Asia, Europe, and the UK, supporting over 106,000 businesses and processing more than $37 billion in payments in 2024.

Xplor Pay is a full-service payment provider committed to empowering software providers with seamless integrated payment solutions that enhance their users’ experience and open new revenue streams. Our flexible payment partnerships, including PayFac as a Service, are structured to help SaaS providers’ scale while maximizing payments revenue.

To learn more visit www.xplortechnologies.com

About Ezypay

Ezypay is a multi-award-winning payment facilitator, committed to making it easy for domestic and international businesses to settle complex financial scenarios, generate revenue, and scale their business with confidence. Our cloud-based payments platform offers easy-to-use subscription management solutions, including the ability to create and manage flexible subscription plans, as well as comprehensive invoicing and reporting capabilities.

Ezypay processes payments in 10 countries across the Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea) and is continually expanding.

To learn more visit: https://www.ezypay.com/

