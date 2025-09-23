Silk Road Connects the World, Film Festival Illuminates Fuzhou! The 12th Silk Road International Film Festival Grandly Kicks Off



FUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2025 – On the evening of September 22, the opening ceremony of the 12th Silk Road International Film Festival was held in Fuzhou, bringing together guests from all walks of life to celebrate this grand event.

Silk Road Connects the World, Film Festival Illuminates Fuzhou

Centered around the core elements of “Maritime Silk Road Charm, Cross-Strait Exchanges, and Mindu Culture,” the opening ceremony featured a stage design theme of “Fu Ship Setting Sail, Navigating by Stars to Cinematic Dreams,” symbolizing embarking on a journey and connecting with the world, and offering the audience a spectacular audio-visual feast that blends art and culture.

The event is divided into three chapters: “Setting Sail,” “Navigating by Stars,” and “Voyaging Afar”—corresponding to local Fuzhou, cross-strait exchanges, and international cooperation, respectively. It progressively guided the audience on a cinematic journey that transcends language and culture, vividly interpreting the concept of “harmony and coexistence”.

Headed by Chen Kaige, president of the international jury for this year’s Golden Silk Road Awards, the jury members made a collective appearance. They will select the winners of ten major awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Documentary, etc.

The shortlisted films for the Golden Silk Road Awards were announced during the opening ceremony, covering categories such as feature films, documentaries, and animations. These works collectively showcase the fruitful achievements of film production in countries along the Belt and Road.

With the theme “Silk Road Connects the World, Film Festival Illuminates Fuzhou,” the 12th Silk Road International Film Festival highlights four key features: international exchange and cooperation, empowering industrial development, culture for the benefit of the people, and integrated cross-strait development. Over 300 events are scheduled for the festival.

Subsequent activities include a film event by the guest-of-honor country (Indonesia), a Belt and Road film industry collaboration and exchange activity, and the “Silk Road Mountains and Seas, Fuzhou Films Setting Sail” series, further promoting the exchange and cooperation of Silk Road film culture.

Additionally, the carnival and consumer season activities will extend through the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, offering public benefit activities such as “ticket stub economy” and “intangible cultural heritage + cultural tourism,” building an integrated ecosystem of culture, commerce, and tourism that “empowers culture, attracts tourists, and enhances consumption quality,” truly realizing the vision of “a film feast and a festival for the people.”

