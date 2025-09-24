ANGEL Launches a New Era of Whole-House Purification & Drinking Water with the Successful Debut of Its Mineralized Water Dispenser

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ANGEL, a global leader in water purification technology, successfully hosted its “ANGEL Space Master Bestseller & The World’s First Mineralized Water Dispenser Launch” event in Shenzhen under the theme “Global Leader in Water Purification Technology”. The event, marked a milestone with the debut of ANGEL’s Golden-Ratio Mineralization Water Dispenser and the upgraded Space Master Series Whole-House Purification System, alongside the launch of its new global store identity branding system. Distinguished guests, including Gu Zhongyi of the Beijing Nutritionist Association, Tang Limei, China’s first female deep-sea scientist aboard Jiaolong, Qian Kun of China University of Geosciences, and Bian Qi from COFCO’s Nutrition & Flavor Institute, joined ANGEL executives to discuss future trends in healthy drinking.

Innovation-Driven Growth

Chairwoman and President Ms. Kong Na highlighted ANGEL’s 38-year journey of technological breakthroughs that continue to reshape industry standards and consumer lifestyles. She emphasized that innovation is the foundation of ANGEL’s resilience and success, with the Golden Ratio Mineralized Water Dispenser representing a benchmark for healthy hydration.

Pioneering Products for a Healthier Future

As safe drinking water in China is largely secured, consumer demand has shifted toward healthy hydration. In response, ANGEL, together with the Key Laboratory of Groundwater & Health, identified the natural calcium–magnesium balance found in long-life regions and applied it to the industry’s first Golden Ratio Mineralized Water Dispenser. The system uses patented sensing technology and a dual-waterway design to deliver both purified and mineral water, ensuring real-time monitoring, scientific balance, and a smarter drinking experience. ANGEL launched the Space Master Series M7 Home 1200 water purifier with V12 Ultra-Silent Diaphragm Pump 2.0, boosting flow by 50% while cutting noise by 30%.

Expert Recognition

ANGEL’s “purify then mineralize” route was hailed as a scientific, responsible upgrade, with its Golden Ratio Mineralized Water Dispenser bringing natural benefits to every home. Experts highlighted its smooth, refreshing taste—enhancing tea’s clarity and aroma and coffee’s crema and flavor.

The event concluded with a strategic signing ceremony, cementing ANGEL’s leadership in setting new standards for whole-house purification in China. Looking ahead, ANGEL will continue to drive the industry from “safe drinking” to “healthy drinking,” providing scientific, intelligent, and sustainable purification and drinking water solutions for families.