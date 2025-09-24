Qudian Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company, today announced that Mr. Yingming Li has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company’s board of directors for personal reasons. Mr. Li’s resignation was effective as of September 23, 2025. The Company would like to express its gratitude for services provided by Mr. Li.

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian is a consumer-oriented technology company. The Company historically focused on providing credit solutions to consumers. Qudian is exploring innovative business opportunities to satisfy consumers’ demand by leveraging its technology capabilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qudian Inc.

