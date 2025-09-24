TaiwanPlus and Fuji TV Reunite Schlaf Ishida with Taiwan in Special Episode of “May I Stay Tonight?”

International co-production streaming on TaiwanPlus, spotlighting Taiwan’s warmth, hospitality, and cross-cultural storytelling

TAIPEI, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ishida, a 33-year-old Japanese backpacker, has spent the past five years traveling across Japan with a handwritten sign that reads “May I Stay Tonight?” His journey is now the focus of May I Stay Tonight, a spin-off of Fuji TV’s long-running documentary series “The Nonfiction,” which has aired for more than 30 years.



Yojiro Nishimura, Chief Producer of “The Nonfiction,” noted in relation to this collaboration: “This documentary marks the first collaboration between Fuji TV and TaiwanPlus. We chose to feature the story of Mr. Ishida—also known as “Schlaf Ishida”—who has spent more than five years traveling across Japan with a simple sign that reads “May I stay tonight?”, relying on the kindness of strangers to offer him a place to stay.”

Eric Yang, Head of Program Department at TaiwanPlus, went on to say, “This collaboration shows how international co-productions can bring out the charm and spontaneity of stories that resonate across cultures. We are delighted to work with Fuji TV to bring this program to audiences in Japan, Taiwan, and around the world.”

The Taiwan special of Fuji TV’s “May I Stay Tonight?” is now available on the TaiwanPlus website and official TaiwanPlus YouTube channel.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan — offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

About Fuji TV

Fuji Television Network, Inc. (Fuji TV) is one of Japan’s leading broadcasters, renowned for its innovative entertainment, high-quality drama, cutting-edge news, and cultural programming. Since its founding in 1957, Fuji TV has been a pioneer in shaping Japan’s media landscape, creating content that resonates with audiences both domestically and internationally. With a strong commitment to creativity and global collaboration, Fuji TV continues to deliver compelling stories and experiences across multiple platforms, including television, film, digital, and live events.