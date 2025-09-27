DFRobot Ignites Hands-On Innovation at 2025 Maker Faire Bay Area, Making AI and Tech Fun & Accessible.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DFRobot, a global leader in open-source hardware and STEAM education solutions, today officially unveiled its interactive booth at the 2025 Maker Faire Bay Area, held in the Coal Shed 3 area. Now open to the public, the booth welcomes attendees to experience firsthand a range of innovative products designed to make AI, IoT, and interactive design more accessible and engaging.



Visit DFRobot at Booth Coal Shed 3 during the 2025 Bay Area Maker Faire

At the DFRobot booth, makers of all ages and skill levels can partake in hands-on demonstrations and activities. Highlights include:

AI Gesture Recognition Challenge:

Visitors are invited to compete against a real-time gesture recognition system powered by the Unihiker K10—DFRobot’s AI Coding Board, designed specifically for K12 STEM education and beginners. Attendees can experience firsthand how TinyML models interpret gestural data instantly.

Local Vision and Audio Model Demonstration:

The LattePanda Sigma single-board computer will run local AI vision models on site, showcasing its ability to handle complex tasks without relying on cloud computing—a critical advantage for edge AI projects. Attendees will discover LattePanda Sigma’s powerful CPU and impressive 32GB memory firsthand.

Interactive Touch Experience:

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32 P4 interactive panel invites visitors to engage with a high-refresh-rate touch screen interface, demonstrating its potential for next-generation human-machine interface (HMI) applications.

BOSON for Science – Irrigation Experiment:

The BOSON Kit, a modular collection of electronic building blocks tailored for young inventors and STEM educators, is featured in an installation that demonstrates rainwater collection and a smart drip irrigation system. The solution, which automatically adjusts irrigation to prevent over-watering, aims to help students understand the global water crisis and the role of technology in efficiently managing water resources in arid regions. Demonstrations range from no-code to coding workflows, presenting the kit’s adaptability.

RGB Camping Light:

Ideal for ages 6 and up, this STEM education kit provides both entertaining and educational value. Children can experiment with color-mixing using three knobs and learn the basics of electronic circuits and the principles of RGB primary colors. The kit features large, easy-to-grip parts, an illustrated instruction manual, and is designed for independent assembly, helping to develop hands-on, cognitive, and reading skills. Users can even create custom lampshades, making it perfect as a camping light, night light, or holiday decoration. It’s an engaging and educational gift for creative, inquisitive children.

Seamless Support from DFRobot’s USA Warehouse

Customers in the United States can now shop tax-free on the DFRobot USA website. Our California warehouse stocks over 600 best-selling items. All orders over $50 (excludes orders over 2kg and select items) qualify for free domestic shipping, with delivery in 2-7 business days and no duties or import fees.

“Our goal here today is to spark curiosity in every visitor,” said a DFRobot booth representative,”Each station is designed for immediate, hands-on interaction. More importantly, we want this innovative spark to continue effortlessly after the event. For our friends in the U.S.—educators, developers, and families—our local warehouse in California is there to provide direct support, helping you seamlessly turn these inspirations into tangible projects and learning outcomes.”

Visit DFRobot at Booth Coal Shed 3 during the 2025 Bay Area Maker Faire from 26th to 28th to see how easy and engaging AI, IoT, and interactive design can be. Let it spark your next great idea.