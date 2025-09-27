E Fund HK’s Two ETFs List Simultaneously on HKEX, with an Initial Offering Size Exceeding HK$1.369 Billion

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Two new ETFs launched by E Fund Management (HK) Co., Ltd (“E Fund HK”) – the E Fund HK MSCI Asia-Pacific High Dividend Index ETF (3483.HK) and the E Fund HK FTSE AI Select Index ETF (3489.HK) – were listed simultaneously on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on September 26. E Fund HK’s management team, along with representatives from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, partners, and global investors, witnessed this significant milestone.

Each of these two ETFs boasts unique investment characteristics, and their combined initial offering size reached HK$1.369 billion. The E Fund High Dividend ETF (3483.HK) tracks the MSCI Asia-Pacific High Dividend Index, covering leading companies in Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia with stable dividend payments, providing investors with a tool for seeking low-volatility investments with high-return potential. The E Fund AI ETF (3489.HK) closely follows the FTSE Global AI Select Index, covering core enterprises across the entire artificial intelligence industry chain listed in Hong Kong and the United States, enabling investors to easily capitalize on top global AI growth opportunities. Together, these two products offer investors more diversified and forward-looking asset allocation options.

Mr. Ma Jun, Chairman of E Fund HK, stated at the listing ceremony that this simultaneous listing represents a significant milestone in E Fund’s global product strategy and a crucial step in deepening the firm’s internationalization efforts to serve global investors. In the future, E Fund will continue to leverage its mature index investment management expertise and global research capabilities to continuously innovate product offerings, providing investors with even more diversified and forward-looking asset allocation options.