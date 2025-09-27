GAC Engages at the 2025 Fortune Global 500 Summit, Exploring the Future of the Automotive Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 25, 2025, Guangzhou hosted the Fortune Global 500 Summit, drawing nearly 300 influential business leaders and renowned experts from around the globe. GAC Group Chairman and President Feng Xingya was invited to articulate his vision for the next decade of automotive innovation.

Feng remarked that the global automotive industry is entering a decisive phase of accelerated transformation, marked by technological breakthroughs, management advancements, and far-reaching industrial restructuring. He noted that future competition will be defined by three fundamental dynamics: intelligent, scenario-driven user experiences; deeper collaboration across the industry ecosystem; and comprehensive lifecycle value creation. The sector’s business models are rapidly shifting beyond traditional hardware sales to integrated solutions that blend hardware, software, and services—unlocking opportunities for sustainable and resilient growth.

Addressing global trends, Feng noted that Chinese automakers have established a tangible lead in the fields of new energy vehicles, green decarbonization, and smart technologies. GAC is rapidly accelerating its global strategy, targeting entry into 100 overseas markets and aiming for annual exports of 500,000 vehicles by 2027. To support this vision, GAC has launched five KD assembly plants worldwide, with plans to double this footprint by 2026. This expansion signals a transition from simple product exports to a holistic ecosystem approach, delivering enduring value to global partners and customers.

Feng further outlined the imperative for auto manufacturers to enhance core competencies in user insight, product integration, intelligence, and marketing. GAC is investing in independent innovation, focusing on advanced electric drive systems and intelligent system integration, while embedding AI in manufacturing to boost supply chain resilience and product safety. The user-centric philosophy drives ongoing improvements to management and development processes, ensuring that products are finely tuned to evolving customer needs and market dynamics.

Recognizing the diverse expectations of today’s auto consumers, Feng pointed to the need for balanced innovation in both functional and emotional dimensions. GAC is responding by pioneering intelligent products and AI-powered services that enhance both safety and satisfaction.

Discussing the future of new energy vehicles, Feng introduced the “Electric Value Index,” illustrating the cost advantages of EVs in most Chinese cities. He affirmed that as the industry shifts toward global integration, GAC Group will continue advancing through innovation, localization, and collaboration—committed to delivering better intelligent mobility experiences for users worldwide.