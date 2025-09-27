“Navigating ‘3Cs Role in QS’ in the New Era: Cost Management, Chance and Collaboration”



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 September 2025 – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Quantity Surveying Division hosted the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2025 (the Conference) today at the CIC-Zero Carbon Park.

This year’s theme, “Navigating ‘3Cs Role in QS’ in the New Era: Cost Management, Chance and Collaboration”, reflects the evolving role of Quantity Surveyors during a time of economic restructuring.

The Conference brought together around 250 participants both in person and online, including government officials, industry leaders, professionals, academics, and young practitioners. Mr. David LAM Chi Man, JP, Under Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, attended as the Guest of Honour and delivered a keynote speech.

Quantity Surveyors are trained construction cost consultants with expertise in costs, values, finance, contracts, and legal matters related to the built environment. In today’s rapidly changing market, the roles of Quantity Surveyors have become increasingly vital, extending well beyond cost estimation. Through collaboration and technology adoption, Quantity Surveyors act as trusted advisors who safeguard financial viability, enhance efficiency, and unlock value in project delivery.

Mr. David LAM Chi Man, JP, Under Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, said in his keynote speech that the conference, covering issues such as construction cost management, opportunities brought by new mega development and new technologies as well as the power of collaborative contracting, underscored the evolving role of quantity surveyors from traditional cost controllers to innovators, facilitators and collaborators, in shaping the future of the industry. The Government is proactively increasing the investment in public works projects. Mr Lam encouraged quantity surveyors to continue upskilling, embracing new tools, and seizing opportunities to lead the industry forward.

Featuring 18 distinguished speakers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and Australia, the Conference aimed to stimulate thought-provoking discussions, providing participants not only technical knowledge but also broader perspectives on how Quantity Surveyors can adapt to global trends and take the lead in meeting local needs.

Sr Robin LEUNG Chi Tim, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, noted in his welcome speech, “This year’s theme reflects the dynamic evolution of our profession. Quantity Surveyors today transcend cost management roles; they are already well acquainted with emerging opportunities and actively foster collaboration across sectors. In this era of economic restructuring, their specialised knowledge and expertise are indispensable in driving Hong Kong’s development into a resilient and sustainable city.”

Sr Tim NGAI Chi Hang, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, said: “Amid economic restructuring, Quantity Surveyors are central to safeguarding cost management while creating value and resilience in projects. Today’s conference serves as both a platform for professional advancement and a reminder of the meaningful impact our profession makes on the built environment. QSD will continue to serve our members by promoting professional excellence and fostering innovation.”

Sr Mandy NG Man Yan, Organising Committee Chair of the Conference stated in her closing remarks, “Today’s programme showcased the many ways Quantity Surveyors can lead in a time of economic restructuring — from AI-driven cost management to opportunities in the Northern Metropolis and collaborative contracting. The discussions offered not only technical insights but also broader inspiration on how our profession can adapt, innovate, and thrive in the new era.”

List of Speakers (in order of presentation delivery)



Keynote Speech by Guest of Honour

Mr. David LAM Chi Man, JP, Under Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG

Session 1: Effective Cost Management

Sr Hon. Tony TSE Wai Chuen, SBS, JP, Member of Legislative Council of the HKSAR (Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape Functional Constituency)

Member of Legislative Council of the HKSAR (Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape Functional Constituency) Mr. LEI Peng, Vice President, Glodon Company Limited

Vice President, Glodon Company Limited Sr Thomas WONG , Director, Beria Consultants Limited

, Director, Beria Consultants Limited Sr LAM Yen Ling, Managing Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited

Managing Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited Sr Katherine LEUNG Oi Kwan, Assistant Director (Quantity Surveying), Architectural Services Department, HKSARG

Assistant Director (Quantity Surveying), Architectural Services Department, HKSARG Ir Sr Tony ZA Wai Gin, Executive Director, Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd.

Session 2: Chance of QS in the New Era

Mr. Michael FONG Hok Shing, JP, Director of Civil Engineering and Development, HKSARG

Director of Civil Engineering and Development, HKSARG Mr. Elvis LI, CEO, isBIM Limited

CEO, isBIM Limited Sr Pesire LAU Yuen Man, Deputy Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited

Deputy Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited Sr Gareth CHAN, MHKIS, MAIQS CQS

MHKIS, MAIQS CQS Sr Colin KIN, President, Quantity Surveying Division, Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers

President, Quantity Surveying Division, Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers Sr Dickey LEE Kwok Wing, Director, LESK Solutions Co., Ltd.

Session 3: Collaboration in QS Duties

Sr Stanley CHANG Hon Wah , Hon Secretary, Quantity Surveying Division, Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers

, Hon Secretary, Quantity Surveying Division, Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers Sr Alvis WONG Ka Wai , Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited

, Director, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited Sr Francis LEUNG Lap Ki, Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr Betty LO K.Y. , NEC Tutor

, NEC Tutor Prof. Isabelle CHAN Y.S., Associate Head of Department and Director of BSc (Surveying) Programme, Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong

List of speakers and topics are downloadable here

Conference booklet is downloadable here

High-resolution event photos are downloadable here

Photo Caption:

001 Mr. David LAM, JP, Under Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, was invited as the Guest of Honour.

002 Sr Robin LEUNG, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, delivered the welcome speech.

003 Sr Tim NGAI, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, delivered the opening speech.

004 The event received extensive support from the government and industry.

From left to right: Mr. KWAN Wai Ming, Chief Engineer (Energy Efficiency) of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG; Sr Katherine LEUNG, Assistant Director (Quantity Surveying) of Architectural Services Department, HKSARG; Ir Prof. Thomas HO, Chairman of the Construction Industry Council; Sr Tim NGAI, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division; Sr Hon Tony TSE, SBS, JP, Legislative Council Member (Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape Functional Constituency), HKSARG; Mr. David LAM, JP, Under Secretary for Development; Sr Robin LEUNG, President of HKIS; Sr Mandy NG, Organising Committee Chair of the HKIS QSD Conference 2025; Mr. Kelvin NG, Acting Deputy Director of Highways Department, HKSARG; and Ms. Grace LEE, Chief Quantity Surveyor of Housing Department, HKSARG.

005 Sr Mandy NG, Organising Committee Chair of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2025 delivered closing remarks.

006 The Conference gathered over 250 industry professionals, participating in person and online.

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 25 July 2025, the number of members reached 11,169, of which 8,119 were corporate members. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorised building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction costs and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.