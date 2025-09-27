HOVERAir lands in Costco

Your personal videographer is now available across the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — It’s official—HOVERAir is now available nationwide at Costco, online and in over 600 stores. This partnership marks a milestone in our mission to empower people to capture life’s exciting adventures, while staying fully present. With HOVERAir, families, adventurers, and everyday creators can experience a new way of storytelling—hands-free, seamless, and immersive.



HOVERAir takes flight with Costco: the exclusive PROMAX bundle is now available in stores nationwide. Costco Members have access to an exclusive bundle—featuring our flagship self-flying camera, HOVERAir X1 PROMAX. Designed for creators and adventurers alike, PROMAX delivers advanced stabilization, intelligent tracking for action-packed shots, 8K/30fps and 4K/120fps video, built-in 64GB storage, and follow speeds of up to 37mph.

This exclusive bundle includes:

– 2 Total Smart Batteries

– 1 Combo Case

– 1 Charging Hub

Available now at all Costco warehouses and online—all for just $699 (members only). For the first time ever, Costco members can experience HOVERAir at select flagship locations. Find the closest store to you now: STORE MAP

“Partnering with Costco is an exciting milestone for HOVERAir. Costco, one of the most trusted and recognized retailers, is now carrying our most advanced product to date. This collaboration allows us to reach millions of families and creators across the U.S., helping them capture life’s stories in a truly hands-free way,” said MQ Wang, CEO of HOVERAir.

And we’re not stopping here: HOVERAir will be launching soon in warehouses across Canada.

About Zero Zero

Zero Zero Robotics was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford PhDs MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. Specializing in embedded AI technology, the company develops intelligent devices that combine machine vision with high-precision control systems. The team is made up of dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders from leading universities and research institutions around the globe. Backed

by prominent investors such as IDG, ZhenFund, and other top U.S. venture capital firms, the company holds more than 170 core patents and has pioneered innovations like the fully enclosed portable propeller and bi-copter design. With its HOVERAir product line, Zero Zero Robotics aims to empower every user to experience, capture, and remember life’s moments as effortlessly and naturally as possible.