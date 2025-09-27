BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

“Epic”, “stunning”, “ambitious”, “brilliant”, “profound”, “genius” — these are some of the words often quoted by users on the book review platform Goodreads, who rated Death’s End, the final installment in the Three-Body Problem trilogy by Chinese writer Liu Cixin.

Science fiction writer Liu Cixin dissects the popularity of his epic work

According to the China Educational Publications Import and Export Corporation, Liu’s Three-Body Problem trilogy has sold over 6 million copies worldwide in 23 languages, making it one of the best-selling contemporary Chinese literary works internationally.

In a speech Liu recently delivered to mark the 10th year of the book’s international publication, he modestly attributed its global success to two main aspects.

He dismissed the idea that its global appeal lies in providing a sci-fi perspective on China.

Instead, he says, the novel’s success stems from its offering of a panoramic depiction of the arrival of an extraterrestrial civilization in the near future, a theme that resonates globally. Science fiction is a worldwide genre where humanity shares a common identity, dissolving national and ethnic differences. It depicts crises and challenges faced by all and envisions a future that unites humanity in aspiration.

“Therefore, science fiction is the literary genre most capable of transcending cultural and racial boundaries, resonating with people worldwide,” he says.

The Three-Body Problem books deal with the theme of human contact with extraterrestrial civilizations, a universal issue for humanity.

He argues that extraterrestrial civilizations pose a real threat, challenging common perceptions. Their potential arrival, whether imminent or distant, is humanity’s greatest uncertainty and could profoundly transform our reality and fate.