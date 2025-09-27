The 2025 BPD Singapore Conference Has Concluded Successfully! Jointly Embarking on a New Journey for Global Development

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 BPD (Biopharmaceutical Bioprocess Development) Singapore Summit, which co-hosted by WuXi XDC (Stock Code: 2268.HK), was successfully concluded from September 24-26, 2025. The conference brought together leading biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions from Europe, North America, China, and the Asia-Pacific region. The conference aimed to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and global biopharmaceutical enterprises and research institutions, and promote the application of advanced process technologies in the manufacturing of innovative drugs.

Dr. Chris Chen, Chairman of WuXi XDC, CEO of WuXi Biologics, delivered a speech at the conference. His speech closely focused on the core topics in the biopharmaceutical field, centered on the practical value brought by technological progress, and deeply explained how technological breakthroughs such as intelligent processes and the application of new raw materials achieve cost optimization and efficiency improvement, providing a clear path for the development of the industry. WuXi Biologics has always taken R&D as its core, continuously deepened technological innovation, and helped accelerate the R&D process of biopharmaceuticals.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, delivered the opening speech at the conference. He noted,”In recent years, the biopharmaceutical industry has developed rapidly, especially with complex therapies such as bioconjugates gradually entering a golden era. Accelerating and optimizing the journey of drugs from development to commercialization serves as a critical bridge connecting cutting-edge science to patient lives, and is key to successfully translating innovation into industrialized solutions. This conference to foster communication and cooperation among global biopharma, pharma, suppliers and research institutions, promote the application of advanced process technologies, and ultimately benefit patients worldwide, embodying our corporate vision-Linking Innovation to Health. “

During this conference, WuXi XDC specially set up a forum titled “XDC Innovation and Development”. The forum invited leading entrepreneurs and industry experts from China and abroad to share cutting-edge research achievements and industrialization practice experience. Focusing on technical difficulties and innovation directions, it provides technical guidance and path references for the industry to achieve innovative, international and high-quality development.

Centering on the core topics of market concern, the forum set up a panel discussions titled “Innovation, collaboration, and inspiration in bioconjugates” to jointly explore technological breakthroughs and broader possibilities for the future of ADCs. This panel discussion was hosted by Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC. Participants included Carl Deutsch, CSO of NBE Therapeutics; Dawn Benson, SVP of Quality and Manufacturing at CytomX Therapeutics; Ben Ayers, VP of ADC at Hummingbird Bioscience; Scott Hilderbrand, VP of CMC at Crescent Biopharma; and Dr. Qin Gang, Founder of GeneQuantum; Robert Hughes, Sr. Dr. Pharmaceutical science at Cidara Therapeutics.

Participants at the panel heatedly discussed technological transformations in the bioconjugate drug field.As biopharmaceutical technologies continue to make breakthroughs, bioconjugate drugs are also accelerating their evolution from traditional ADCs to the broader field of XDCs. Payloads have expanded from toxins to oligonucleotides and beyond, opening up new horizons for precision medicine.

Focusing on the core needs of ADC drug internationalization and commercialization, experts from WuXi XDC conducted an in-depth analysis in their keynote speech.

Dr. Yuhua Hu, Head of US and EU CMC of WuXi XDC, delivered a speech titled “Empowering the conjugation manufacturing and commercialization “. Dr. Hu stated that WuXi XDC has long been the best enabler for China’s innovative drugs. In terms of empowering clients’ overseas expansion, WuXi XDC boasts multiple advantages: 1) It provides a one-stop technology platform covering the entire lifecycle from drug discovery to commercial manufacturing, and enabling clients to accelerate commercial production; 2) It achieves efficient protection of intellectual property rights, ensuring high-quality project execution; 3) It holds an excellent audit track record, with its established quality system having passed audits by regulatory authorities worldwide; 4) It gathers top global talents in the fields of biopharmaceuticals and ADCs, with profound professional technical accumulation and practical experience; 5) It adheres to the “customer-centric” concept, taking customer satisfaction as the ultimate measurement standard to fully ensure the fulfillment of customer needs.

Dr. Stuart Wang, Executive Director of US and EU CMC Management of WuXi XDC, shared insights on the CMC challenges and breakthrough strategies in the overseas expansion of China’s ADC drugs. First, Dr. Stuart mentioned that the wave of overseas expansion of China’s ADC drugs is accelerating, and China has become an indispensable force in the global ADC industry landscape. Product safety, quality stability, and compliance are key concerns for potential licensees, and a sound CMC system precisely provides solid support for these critical dimensions. In the field of CMC management, WuXi XDC, relying on its profound professional accumulation in multiple disciplines, a one-stop service platform covering the entire process, seamless integration capabilities across all links, and an outstanding global audit track record, provides strong support for clients’ overseas expansion journey.

In addition to the technical breakthroughs and industrial insights shared by top global entrepreneurs and experts at the forum, a series of supporting activities such as thematic seminars and corporate technology demonstrations were held concurrently during the conference. As an important co-organizer of this conference, WuXi XDC not only deeply participated in the core agenda of the conference but also specially planned and hosted an on-site visit to its Singapore site. This visit intuitively demonstrated WuXi XDC’s process capabilities, quality system, and global service layout.

As the cornerstone of WuXi XDC’s global strategic layout and commercial manufacturing, the Singapore site adopts an advanced modular facility design. It integrates world-class production lines for mAb intermediates & DS, DP, as well as supporting areas including process science and technology laboratories, quality control, intelligent warehousing, and utility systems. The site implements a quality assurance system that meets the highest global standards, fully complying with the GMP standards established by the U.S. FDA, European EMA, and China NMPA. This enables end-to-end compliant management and control—from mAb intermediate and DS to DP filling—ensuring seamless global release of products.

With the successful conclusion of the conference, we look forward to the accelerated implementation of more new technologies and products, as well as more biopharmaceuticals expanding into global markets to serve the world and benefit patients worldwide.

