China Huadian Corporation (CHD) Wins the Platinum Award for Global Sustainable Development at Asian Impact Awards 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Huadian Bukit Asam Power (HBAP) has been honored with the Platinum Award for Global Sustainable Development at the Asian Impact Awards 2025, in recognition of its “Green Village” program. This marks the company’s second consecutive year receiving the award, highlighting CHD’s long-term commitment to sustainability and community partnership.

CHD’s award-winning “Green Village” program transforms treated coal ash into eco-friendly fertilizer, develops greenhouse farming, and delivers agricultural training for local communities. According to local officials, its four core contributions — free fertilizer, improved seeds, expert guidance, and guaranteed produce procurement — have raised household incomes and enhanced food security.

Situated in Muara Enim, South Sumatra, the 2×660 MW mine-mouth power plant is CHD’s largest investment in Indonesia. With Unit 1 entering commercial operation in October 2023, the project is not only delivering stable energy but also advancing CHD’s vision of integrating green development with local community growth, creating shared economic and social benefits.