Chula ARi Pilots Model Communities to Address Thailand’s Aging Boom

Thailand is approaching a “senior tsunami,” with the population aged 60 and above expected to rise from 20% to 30% within the next decade, transforming the nation into a super-aged society. Professor Dr. Vipan Prachuabmoh, project director, explains that the large population born between 1963–1983 will contribute nearly one million new elderly annually. Longer life expectancies, combined with chronic diseases and dependence, pose societal and welfare challenges.

Launched in 2018 with C2F funding, Chula ARi aims to enhance the elderly’s quality of life and prepare society for aging. Thailand faces unique pressures due to low birth rates and limited elderly support infrastructure compared to nations like Japan and Korea. The project emphasizes collaboration, community engagement, and actionable research across multiple disciplines, including medicine, engineering, architecture, and social sciences.

Chula ARi operates on three levels: conducting policy-driven research, raising public awareness, and piloting community-focused elderly support initiatives. The project has developed master plans for national and Bangkok-specific elderly action strategies. Between 2018–2022, ten urban communities in Bangkok were piloted, implementing health programs, home adaptations, green spaces, and learning centers. Surplus vegetable gardens generated income, and communal facilities fostered intergenerational interaction.

Technology, particularly robots, plays a critical role in elderly care. Rehabilitation robots, telemedicine devices, and limb therapy systems have been deployed in several Bangkok communities to improve the efficiency and accessibility of care. Building on these successes, Chula ARi expanded to 15 additional Bangkok communities, collaborating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and regional universities to form Thai-ARi, extending support systems nationwide.

The project emphasizes future planning for pre-senior citizens, encouraging lifelong learning, health management, financial preparation, and mental resilience to navigate crises. Care for the elderly focuses on three dimensions—mind, body, and environment—promoting emotional support, active lifestyles, nutrition, and safe, accessible living spaces.

Chula ARi exemplifies a holistic, research-driven, and community-centered approach to aging, aiming to create sustainable urban elderly communities and serve as a model for Thailand and beyond.

