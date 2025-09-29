BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on the Hetao Culture in Northern China:

Confluence Legacies of Hetao Culture

The surging Yellow River has sculpted the fertile Hetao Plain across the northern frontier, where Bayannur gleams like a pearl upon its banks—eagerly awaiting the lens to capture the luminous essence of its distinctive Hetao Culture.

In the primordial dawn, the silhouettes of the “Hetao People” emerge—the land’s earliest pioneers. Amidst ancient chaos, their tenacity and adaptability etched humanity’s early traces along the Yellow River. These ancient vestiges pierce the horizon like the first light through clouds: faint yet brimming with boundless promise. They laid the cornerstone for Hetao’s cultural flourishing, becoming the wellspring from which diverse traditions took root.

Modern Hetao today resonates with the harmony of contemporary life and ancestral heritage. Ancient cultural sites, meticulously preserved and revitalized, now stand as timeless landmarks; cutting-edge agricultural technology amplifies the bounty of this “Northern Granary,” its produce efficiently reaching global markets through seamless logistics; ethnic traditions, reinvigorated by cultural industries, merge age-old craftsmanship with modern design to forge innovative cultural creations. Today’s Hetao strides steadily forward—anchored in profound history yet pulsing with vibrant vitality—embracing the currents of the times.

The Cultural Sit-Down with Wang Xiaohui

