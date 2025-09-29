Sumsub Named a Leader among 15 Top Providers for Identity Verification Solutions in Independent Research Report

This recognition affirms for Sumsub’s market leadership and continued commitment to advancing global compliance and fraud prevention through innovation

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sumsub, a global verification and anti-fraud provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Identity Verification Solutions, Q3 2025 evaluation.

The report assesses 15 identity verification solution providers across 20 criteria, encompassing both company strategy and current offerings, with customer feedback noted as well. Sumsub attained the highest scores possible in half of these criteria, defined as superior relative to other vendors in the evaluation, while scoring on par with evaluated peers in the remaining areas. This recognition reflects Sumsub’s steadfast commitment to providing secure and reliable identity verification solutions that help businesses worldwide navigate compliance and fraud challenges while fostering a trusted and inclusive digital future.

As fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated with widely accessible AI and Fraud-as-a-Service tools, Sumsub continues to expand its platform and product suite to protect businesses and individuals throughout the entire user journey. Earlier this year, Sumsub launched its Reusable Digital Identity product suite, enabling verified users to securely reuse their identity across over 4,000 companies in its ecosystem, improving onboarding efficiency while giving users full control over their data.

Sumsub also expanded its Non-Doc Verification solution, a document-free alternative to traditional verification methods, enabling inclusive and efficient onboarding. The solution is now fully compliant in over 20 countries and capable of verifying over 5 billion users via government or banking databases in as fast as 4.5 seconds.

The report also highlights the extensive coverage of Sumsub’s Business Verification (KYB) solution—offering access to over 600 million commercial records for registry checks and more than 500 million entries of shareholder databases. It streamlines business verification in as little as 15 seconds, enabling organizations to meet rigorous KYB requirements with reliable compliance and efficient onboarding globally.

With case volumes and regulatory demands rising, financial crime teams face mounting pressure to investigate threats quickly and effectively. In response, Sumsub made a major update to its Case Management solution with AI-powered tools for real-time financial crime investigation and detection fully integrated across its identity verification, anti-fraud, and anti-money laundering solutions.

“As we mark our 10th anniversary, being recognized as a Leader in the Forrester report represents another major milestone for Sumsub. This achievement highlights the confidence our clients place in us and our decade-long commitment to driving trust, innovation, and compliance in an ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO at Sumsub. “Fraud is a global issue, and Sumsub is committed to collaborating with organizations and policymakers worldwide on this mission to shape the future of digital trust, creating safer and more secure environments for businesses and individuals alike.

Alongside this latest recognition, Sumsub was recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for ‘Identity Verification’ for the second consecutive year.

To access the full report of The Forrester Wave™: Identity Verification Solutions, Q3 2025, please follow this link: https://sumsub.com/forrester-wave-2025/

Objectivity Disclaimer:

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a leading full-cycle verification platform that enables fraud-free, scalable compliance. Its adaptive, no-code solution covers everything from identity and business verification to ongoing monitoring – quickly adjusting to evolving risks, regulations, and market demands.

Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Liminal, and KuppingerCole, Sumsub combines seamless integration with advanced fraud prevention to deliver industry-leading performance.

Over 4,000 clients—including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo—trust Sumsub to streamline verification, prevent fraud, and drive growth. The platform’s methodology follows leading global AML standards and regulations, and Sumsub has extensively engaged with leading research and public institutions like the UN, Statista, and INTERPOL.