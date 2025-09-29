The 13th Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Art Season Opens in China’s Pengzhou

On September 25, at the opening ceremony of the 13th Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Art Season, Chinese and international artists performed together.

PENGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 – On September 25, the 13th Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Art Season, hosted by the Chengdu Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau and the Pengzhou Municipal People’s Government, opened at the Upper Academy (Shang Shuyuan) in Bailu Town, Pengzhou, Chengdu, China.

Under the theme “Engaging the World through Music, Promoting International Cultural Exchange, and Boosting Cultural Tourism Consumption”, this year’s music season has brought together renowned domestic and international artists and celebrated symphony orchestras in Bailu Town to perform classic Chinese and foreign pieces. The combined orchestra, featuring members from the Opéra National Orchestre de Montpellier Occitanie (France), the China National Opera House Symphony Orchestra, and the Chengdu Symphony Orchestra, delivered a particularly stunning performance.

It is reported that the music season will run until December 25, featuring a series of events including musical performances, artistic exchanges, music industry forums, and cultural tourism initiatives. The activities will also extend to cities such as Paris and Nice in France, Brussels in Belgium, and Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu in China, offering a trans-regional, multi-dimensional artistic feast.

Additionally, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese National Day, Bailu Town has integrated French romance with National Day elements, creating a series of photo spots, music-themed spaces, and cultural creative consumption scenes. A Sino-French cultural creative market and food stalls have been set up, connecting music-themed cafes, vintage musical instrument experience shops, and other unique stores, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in market browsing, gourmet tasting, and souvenir shopping while enjoying the music.

The connection between Bailu Town in Pengzhou and France dates back to the late 19th century when a French missionary built the Upper Academy in the town. This left behind a legacy of romantic French architecture and infused this mountain town with a touch of European culture. Today, these well-preserved century-old buildings complement the surrounding beautiful natural scenery, earning Bailu Town the nickname “Little Paris of the East”.

Leveraging its profound French cultural heritage, Bailu Town has gradually developed into a uniquely charming arts village with a distinct French ambiance. Since its inception in 2013, the Sino-French Classical Music Art Season has been held for thirteen consecutive sessions. Its scale has continually expanded, and its international influence has grown, making it an important bridge for Sino-French cultural and artistic exchange.

The Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Art Season is rooted in and has grown from this very foundation. It is not only an artistic celebration but also a platform for industry integration and international cooperation. In the future, Chengdu will use this as an opportunity to further amplify the brand’s effect, deepen Sino-French cultural and tourism integration, and let the bond of music connect the world even more broadly.

