Weihai Projects Awarded Provincial Sci-Tech Golden Bridge Honor

WEIHAI, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online:

Recently, the 2025 Shandong Science and Technology Golden Bridge Award was announced. Five projects (collectives and individuals) from Weihai received provincial honors. The city ranks among the top in the province for the number of awards received and has achieved full category coverage in the awards for three consecutive years.

As the highest accolade in Shandong’s technology market, approved by the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Golden Bridge Award aims to advance technology market development, fuel innovation, facilitate the commercialization of research outcomes, and motivate technology transfer professionals.

Among this year’s award recipients from Weihai, the High-tech Zone Science and Technology Innovation Bureau received the “Outstanding Collective Award”; the “Space-Air-Ground Integrated Intelligent Geological Disaster Monitoring and Early Warning System,” jointly submitted by the Business School of Shandong University (Weihai) and Weihai Jinghe Digital Mine Technology Co., Ltd., and the “Multi-field Coupling Drying System and Drying Wastewater Treatment Process,” jointly submitted by Shandong Fengming Huanyu Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. and Shandong Huizhi Intellectual Property Operation Co., Ltd., were awarded the “Outstanding Project Second Prize”; Ding Zhengjiang, Party Committee Secretary and Head of the Sixth Geological Team of the Shandong Provincial Geology and Mineral Bureau, and Wang Xiaolei, a staff member and intermediate economist at the Weihai Science and Technology Innovation Development Center, were honored with the “Outstanding Individual Award.”

In recent years, Weihai has consistently placed scientific and technological innovation at the heart of its development strategy. By focusing on strengthening the technology market, the city has been building market-driven, specialized teams for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, thereby ensuring the market operates in a standardized, orderly, and highly efficient manner.