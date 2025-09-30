Agoda Highlights the Spirit of Hokkaido Ahead of Video Game Release

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Japan’s Mount Yotei in Hokkaido prefecture is about to catch the eye of the global gaming community with a major video game focusing on the region scheduled to be released on October 2nd. Digital travel platform Agoda highlights the stunning natural landscapes of Hokkaido and encourages travelers to explore the breathtaking real-life inspirations behind the game’s decor.

It will be the second time an open-world samurai game is expected to bring global attention to a Japanese region after this happened to the Japanese island of Tsushima. Local tourism organizations capitalized on the video game’s popularity; the mayor of Tsushima thanked the game developers publicly, and fans of the game even rallied together to donate money after Tsushima got hit by a typhoon.

The backdrop of the new samurai-centered game will be Hokkaido. From the vibrant cityscapes of Sapporo to the serene beauty of Lake Toya, Agoda shares five must-visit destinations in Hokkaido that capture the essence of Japan’s northernmost prefecture:

Sapporo : The capital of Hokkaido is a harmonious blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty. Visitors can enjoy the lush greenery of Odori Park, the panoramic views from Mount Moiwa, and the seasonal charm of the Sapporo Snow Festival. Sapporo’s tasty food scene, featuring fresh seafood and local delicacies, adds to its allure. Furano : Known for its rolling lavender fields and colorful flower farms, Furano is a haven for nature lovers. The picturesque landscapes change with the seasons, offering a kaleidoscope of colors in summer and a pristine snowy wonderland in winter. Furano’s tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal escape for those seeking peace and inspiration. Lake Toya : This caldera lake, surrounded by volcanic mountains, is a UNESCO Global Geopark and a testament to Hokkaido’s geological wonders. Visitors can enjoy hot spring resorts, scenic boat rides, and hiking trails that offer stunning views of the lake and its surrounding landscapes. Hirafu : Nestled in the Niseko region, Hirafu is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Known for its world-class ski slopes in winter, the area also offers hiking, mountain biking, and hot springs during the warmer months. The majestic Mount Y ō tei, often referred to as “Ezo Fuji,” serves as a stunning backdrop to this vibrant destination. Shiretoko Peninsula : A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Shiretoko Peninsula is a pristine wilderness that shows Hokkaido’s untamed beauty. From dramatic cliffs and waterfalls to diverse wildlife, this remote destination offers a glimpse into Japan’s natural heritage.

Satomi Nakabayashi, Country Director Japan at Agoda, shared, “Whether in the picturesque autumn leave season or the snowy winter months, Hokkaido prefecture is a joy to explore. The landscapes are nothing short of captivating. Whether you’re a fan of the game or simply looking for an unforgettable adventure, Agoda makes it easy to explore these stunning destinations and experience the magic of nature firsthand.”

Agoda offers a wide range of accommodations, flights, and activities to help travelers plan their perfect Hokkaido adventure. From cozy ryokans to luxury resorts, travelers can find the best deals on Agoda’s Hokkaido page.

