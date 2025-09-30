AKEEYO Unveils AKY-NV-X2, AKY-710 Lite and AKY-730 Pro at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show Hong Kong 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AKEEYO, a pioneer in intelligent driving recorders and smart display technology, is set to participate in the upcoming Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show. The exhibition will take place October 11–14, 2025 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Visitors can find AKEEYO at Booth 7N06 to experience its latest lineup of products designed for safer and smarter riding.



AKEEYO at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show Hong Kong 2025

Product Highlights

AKY-NV-X2

Equipped with an 11-inch IPS 1920P touchscreen, the AKY-NV-X2 is powered by the Sony Starvis 1/1.8-inch image sensor with an F1.0 super-large aperture, delivering exceptional image quality and ultra-clear night vision. Features include 2.4G & 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, voice control, emergency alerts, and integrated GPS tracking for comprehensive riding support.

AKY-710 Lite

A compact bike camera delivering 2K@30fps recording with an F2.0 large-aperture lens. IP66-rated and equipped with a 1,800 mAh battery, it supports OTA updates and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for reliable performance.

AKY-730 Pro

Equipped with a 1.14-inch IPS display and IP66 waterproof rating, the AKY-730 Pro records in 4K/30fps and 2K/60fps, and includes built-in GPS, a 3500mAh battery, and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for smooth and clear recordings.

Exhibition Details

Booth: 7N06

7N06 Date: October 11–14, 2025

October 11–14, 2025 Address: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

Beyond the New Releases

In addition to its new models, AKEEYO will also present a wider range of innovations. The EYES AI Driving Assistant, with Bionic Dual Lens, Sony Starvis 2 sensor, and FusionAI ADAS+BSD, demonstrates the company’s cutting-edge approach to advanced driver assistance. The AKY-P1 compact dashcam combines a 120° wide-angle lens, 1080P recording, and essential functions like G-sensor emergency recording and loop recording.

AKEEYO will also highlight the 710S and 710Pro action camera. Both feature 4K recording, IP66 waterproofing, and up to 6 hours of battery life, ensuring stable performance even in challenging outdoor conditions. With Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), the 710Pro ensures smooth, high-quality footage even in challenging riding conditions.

Media Contact: press@akeeyo.com

For dealership or distribution inquiries, please contact us by completing this form.

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO is dedicated to developing cutting-edge driving recorders and smart riding solutions that enhance safety, convenience, and enjoyment for drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation and user experience, AKEEYO continues to expand its product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

For more information, please visit AKEEYO.com.