Full-Life Technologies Announces US$77 Million Financing to Accelerate Development of its Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline and Manufacturing Capabilities

Series C led by Junson Capital along with new investor syndicate and existing shareholders

Funding will further advance Full-Life’s global radiopharmaceutical pipeline and manufacturing capabilities in Belgium

Additional debt financing provides an alternative financing solution for Full-Life’s future development

CHENGDU, China and GEMBLOUX, Belgium, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Full-Life Technologies (“Full-Life”, the “Company”), a fully-integrated global radiotherapeutics company, today announced the completion of US$77 million financing, comprised of close to US$50 million Series C equity and US$27 million debt financing. This financing will advance development of the Company’s radiopharmaceutical pipeline worldwide and manufacturing capabilities in Belgium. With completion of this round, Full-Life has secured nearly US$200 million funding since its inception in 2021, including equity financing, debt financing, business development payments and others.

Junson Capital led the Series C equity financing along with new investors Lapam Capital, Plaisance, TruMed Investment and other prestigious investors, as well as existing shareholders Chengwei Capital, Gordian Ventures, HSG, Prosperity7, Summer Capital and other renowned shareholders. The US$27 million debt financing, secured in conjunction with the Series C equity financing, provides Full-Life with a flexible financing solution for the Company’s clinical pipeline development and early preclinical program exploration globally, while ensuring the smooth completion of its manufacturing facility in Belgium.

“Radionuclide Drug Conjugates (“RDC”) is a promising new modality for oncology treatments, especially alpha emitters such as 225Ac–based therapies, where global supply shortage is a current bottleneck,” said Wei Shen, Head of Principal Investment at Junson Capital. “We have invested in Full-Life in each financing round since its Series A in 2022. We continue to be impressed by the company’s strategic vision for a fully-integrated radiopharmaceutical company, its progress in establishing an innovative pipeline and manufacturing capacity to address this key bottleneck, and the outstanding team it has assembled. We are happy to lead Full-Life’s Series C equity financing to drive the growth of such a high-potential biotech at this key stage of its development.”

“The financing reflects strong confidence from our new and existing investors in our strategy and the remarkable achievements we have made under four years,” said Julie Wu, President and Chief Financial Officer of Full-Life. “The funding will support completion of the global Phase I clinical trial of our lead asset, [225AC]AC-FL-020, and initiation of further clinical studies, upcoming new IND filings worldwide, as well as the completion of construction of a Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) manufacturing facility in Belgium.”

About Junson Capital

Junson Capital is a prominent global investment management company, anchored by permanent capital. Junson manages a diversified global portfolio that covers real estate, fixed income, alternative, private equity and venture capital investments. Junson currently has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, Palo Alto and Frankfurt.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies (“Full-Life”) is a fully-integrated clinical-stage global radiotherapeutics company with operations in Belgium, Germany, and China. We aim to own the entire value chain for radiopharmaceutical research & development, production & commercialization to deliver clinical impact for patients. The Company endeavors to tackle fundamental challenges affecting radiopharmaceuticals today by pioneering innovative research that will shape the treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and seasoned scientists with a proven history of success in the life sciences, alongside radioisotope research and clinical development.