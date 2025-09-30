Humanforce Appoints Aaron Thorne as Chief Sales Officer to Drive Growth Across Frontline Workforces Globally

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Humanforce, an Australian-borne global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Thorne as Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Aaron will lead Humanforce’s global sales strategy, driving both expansion and deeper relationships with prospective customers in frontline industries such as aged care, childcare, retail, hospitality, events & stadia, local government, education and more.



Aaron Thorne

Thorne joins Humanforce following a distinguished tenure in leadership roles within UKG, where he most recently served as Managing Director for APAC. His achievements include scaling business operations, building trusted partnerships, delivering value and customer-first outcomes to large workforce-heavy organisations, and leading high-performing teams to implement people-centric workforce management solutions in fast-paced environments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron Thorne to the Humanforce executive leadership team,” said Clayton Pyne, CEO. “Aaron’s deep understanding of what it takes to support and empower frontline workers, combined with his strong sales leadership in complex, large-scale environments, makes him the ideal person to lead our global commercial efforts. As we continue to expand, his insight will be vital in ensuring that our solutions deliver real value for our customers — both in terms of business performance and employee experience.”

With over 20 years’ experience in sales leadership and enterprise sales across the Asia-Pacific region, Thorne is known for building strategic customer relationships and driving adoption of workforce & people management technologies that drive customer-first outcomes.

“What excites me most about joining Humanforce is its position as the largest frontline-focused, enterprise-grade, full-suite HCM vendor in Australia“, said Aaron Thorne. “By uniting Workforce Management, HR, Benefits, Talent, and Payroll into a single seamless solution, Humanforce not only helps organisations navigate complex compliance environments — it also unlocks labour productivity, optimises costs, and elevates the employee experience.

“I’ve long admired how, through smart M&A and product innovation, Humanforce has consistently tackled the hardest challenges facing frontline-heavy industries. The opportunity to scale that impact on a global level and establish Humanforce as the leader in frontline HCM is one I couldn’t resist”, Thorne concludes.

-ends-

About Humanforce

Humanforce provides the market leading, employee-centred, intelligent and compliant HCM suite for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, all-in-one WFM, HR, Talent, Benefits and Payroll – without compromise. Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the employee experience (EX), and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300-strong customer base and heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Philippines and USA.

Customers include Story House Early Learning, Flight Centre, Southern Cross Care Qld, Norwich City Football Club, Vodafone, and more. https://humanforce.com