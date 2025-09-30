24.1 C
Vientiane
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

INLIF LIMITED Reports First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

QUANZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INLIF LIMITED (Nasdaq: INLF) (the “Company” or “INLIF”), a company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Rongjun Xu, Chief Executive Officer of INLIF, remarked, “We are pleased to present our financial performance results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, highlighting our continued growth in both revenue and gross profit as compared to the same period in 2024. Driven by the expansion of our customer base and rising demand for manipulator arms, particularly from capacity expansion in industries such as new energy vehicles, home appliances, and packaging, along with government incentives for automation and intelligent manufacturing, our revenue maintained strong momentum, increasing 52.49% year-over-year for the six-month period, while gross profit grew 4.90%.

This performance reflects the success of our proactive expansion strategy, including active sales and marketing initiatives and a strong focus on technological innovation, which have significantly contributed to new customer acquisition and sales growth. During the period, we actively participated in domestic industry exhibitions to attract potential customers and executed expansion initiatives through online platforms to enhance overseas outreach. Specifically, we exhibited in Shenzhen, Xiamen and Wenzhou, generating over 450 qualified leads and converting 15 into new orders.

At the same time, we are committed to continuing our investment in research and development (R&D) to advance our products with more practical and efficient technologies. Furthermore, we believe that our successful initial public offering on Nasdaq has elevated our brand recognition and market visibility.

In parallel, we adhered to a disciplined and balanced cost-control strategy. We tightened control over selling expenses by reducing travel and marketing costs, while improving the efficiency of customer acquisition through hosting receptions at our own facilities and leveraging online platforms more effectively.

Meanwhile, we expanded our administrative headcount and granted share-based compensation to key administrative employees during the period to strengthen our core management team and support future development. While these one-time expenses contributed to a net loss for the current period, we believe they had no material impact on our operations or financial health.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our preparation and ongoing strategic initiatives for sustained growth and development. We are committed to delivering greater value to our shareholders through our unwavering efforts and dedication.”

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

  • Net revenue was $10.27 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 52.49% from $6.74 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was $1.80 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 4.90% from $1.71 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit margin was 17.50% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 25.45% for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $1.98 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to a net income of $0.39 million for the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.13 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenue

Net revenue was $10.27 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 52.49% from $6.74 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to (i) an increase in sales of manipulator arms, including installation and warranty services, by approximately $1.03 million; (ii) an increase in sales of raw materials and scraps by approximately $3.21 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases of approximately $0.66 million and $0.05 million in sales of accessories and installation services, respectively, as the increased demand from existing customers for raw materials resulted in lower demand for accessories.

  • Sales of manipulator arms and installation and warranty services were $4.37 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 30.69% from $3.35 million for the same period of last year.
  • Sales of accessories were $0.39 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.05 million for the same period of last year.
  • Sales of raw materials and scraps were $5.47 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 142.33% from $2.26 million for the same period of last year.
  • Sales of installation services were $41,523 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $87,364 for the same period of last year.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $8.47 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 68.73% from $5.02 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the Company’s business growth and an increase in sales resulting in an increase of costs accordingly.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit was $1.80 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 4.90% from $1.71 million for the same period of last year. The increase mainly due to (i) an increase in gross profit from sales of manipulator arms, including installation and warranty services, by approximately $0.05 million; (ii) an increase in gross profit from sales of raw materials and scraps by approximately $0.18 million; and (iii) offset by a decrease in gross profit from sales of accessories and installation services by approximately $0.10 million and $0.05 million, respectively

Gross profit margin was 17.50% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 25.45% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $3.87 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 148.04% from $1.56 million for the same period of last year.

  • Selling expenses were $0.41 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing a decrease of 14.48% from $0.48 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to (i) a reduction of approximately $0.02 million in entertainment expenses, as customer receptions were held at the Company’s own facilities; (ii) a reduction of approximately $0.01 million in travel expenses, mainly due to fewer personnel participating in exhibitions in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024; and (iii) a decrease of approximately $0.08 million in advertising expenses, as the Company did not renew its advertising contract upon expiration in 2025.
  • General and administrative expenses were $2.68 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 485.23% from $0.46 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to (i) an increase in staff salaries and benefits by approximately $0.06 million, primarily due to the growth in administrative headcount from 118 in the first half of 2024 to 149 in the first half of 2025; (ii) an increase of share-based compensation expenses by approximately $1.76 million in connection with equity incentives granted to three key administrative employees in the first half of 2025; and (iii) an increase of approximately $0.04 million in expenses related to the Company’s internal celebration of its Nasdaq listing.
  • Research and development expenses were $0.77 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, representing an increase of 24.68% from $0.62 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the expansion of the research and development team, with headcount rising from 141 in the first half of 2024 to 186 in the first half of 2025, resulting in higher personnel costs, as well as increased investment in research activities and related material consumption.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was $1.98 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to a net income of $0.39 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.13 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.72 million, compared to $2.47 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.94 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.29 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $5.02 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $5,743 for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $6.91 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.47 million for the same period of last year.

About INLIF LIMITED

Through its operating entity in the People’s Republic of China, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., established in September 2016, INLIF is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. It is also a provider of installation services and warranty services for manipulator arms, and accessories and raw materials for manipulator arms. The Company produces an extensive portfolio of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis manipulator arms, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis manipulator arms, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, all developed by itself. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.yiwate88.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC“). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

INLIF LIMITED
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@yiwate88.com 

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com 

 

INLIF LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)

As of 
June 30,
2025

As of
 December 31,
2024

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,715,784

$

2,467,638

Accounts receivable, net

7,141,688

3,840,120

Inventories

3,662,699

5,300,458

Deferred offering costs

1,482,558

Prepayments and other current assets

4,638,000

159,570

Amounts due from related parties

2,089

1,030

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

$

17,160,260

$

13,251,374

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant, and equipment, net

$

3,487,572

$

3,037,312

Land-use rights, net

2,146,880

2,130,164

Intangible assets, net

41,979

43,773

Finance lease assets

111,202

Deferred tax assets

6,991

5,169

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

$

5,794,624

$

5,216,418

TOTAL ASSETS

$

22,954,884

$

18,467,792

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

1,726,132

$

3,132,613

Bank loans

4,578,703

4,630,581

Contract liabilities

1,712

Accrued expenses and other payables

471,883

190,645

Warranty liabilities

46,080

31,602

Income taxes payable

8,906

27,337

Amounts due to related parties

169,812

186,768

Current finance lease liabilities

58,925

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

$

7,060,441

$

8,201,258

NON-CURRENT LIABILIT:

Finance lease liabilities

$

42,946

$

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY

$

42,946

$

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

7,103,387

$

8,201,258

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 19)

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Class A Ordinary Share, $0.0001 par value, 350,000,000 shares authorized;
   3,400,000 shares issued and outstanding*

$

340

$

Class B Ordinary Share, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized;
   12,500,000 shares issued and outstanding*

1,250

1,250

Additional paid-in capital

14,378,738

7,037,503

Statutory reserve

361,083

361,083

Retained earnings

1,226,398

3,201,818

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(116,312)

(335,120)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

15,851,497

$

10,266,534

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

22,954,884

$

18,467,792

*

The share amounts are presented on a retrospective basis.

 

 

 

INLIF LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)

For the six months
ended 
June 30,

2025

2024

Revenue

$

10,270,988

$

6,735,689

Cost of revenue

(8,473,079)

(5,021,704)

Gross profit

1,797,909

1,713,985

Operating expenses:

Selling expenses

(412,056)

(481,822)

General and administrative expenses

(2,682,433)

(458,358)

Research and development expenses

(770,713)

(618,137)

Total operating expenses

(3,865,202)

(1,558,317)

Operating (loss) income

(2,067,293)

155,668

Other income (expenses):

Interest income

135,574

1,186

Interest expenses

(94,780)

(91,740)

Other income, net

19,810

344,341

Other expenses, net

(4,272)

(1,831)

Exchange gain

33,838

280

Total other expenses, net

90,170

252,236

(Loss) Income before income tax

(1,977,123)

407,904

Income tax benefits (expenses)

1,703

(17,823)

Net (loss) income

$

(1,975,420)

$

390,081

Comprehensive income (loss)

Net (loss) income

$

(1,975,420)

$

390,081

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax

218,808

(218,837)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(1,756,612)

$

171,244

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.13)

$

0.03

Weighted average number of shares

14,787,293

12,500,000

*

The share amounts are presented on a retrospective basis.

 

 

 

INLIF LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)

For the six months
ended 
June 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net (loss) income

$

(1,975,420)

$

390,081

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:

Share-based compensation

1,764,000

Depreciation and amortization

141,432

184,531

Bad debt reversal

(2,333)

(2,767)

Amortization of finance lease right of use assets

868

Deferred tax assets

(1,822)

415

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(3,299,235)

131,004

Inventories

1,637,759

392,025

Prepayments and other current assets

(78,431)

8,224

Accounts payable

(1,406,480)

(1,219,751)

Interest expense on finance lease liabilities

541

Contract liabilities

(1,712)

(58,344)

Accrued expenses and other payables

281,237

(134,076)

Warranty liabilities

14,478

Income taxes payable

(18,430)

14,599

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,943,548)

(294,059)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(618,796)

(5,743)

Loans to related parties

(1,070)

Loan to a third party

(4,400,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,019,866)

(5,743)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Issuance of ordinary shares, net of offering costs

7,060,133

Principal payments on finance lease liabilities

(10,741)

Proceeds from short-term loans

3,196,717

3,548,186

Repayment of short-term loans

(3,336,311)

(2,217,616)

Deferred offering costs

(202,380)

Amount financed from related parties

572,422

Amount repaid to related parties

(226,943)

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,909,798

1,473,669

Effect of exchange rate changes

301,762

(176,010)

Net (decrease) increase in cash

(751,854)

997,857

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

2,467,638

598,933

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

1,715,784

$

1,596,790

Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:

Cash paid for income taxes

15,326

340

Cash paid for interest expense

94,780

95,869

Supplementary disclosure of non-cash information:

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities

112,071

 

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com