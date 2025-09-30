Locus Cell’s Zhubei Smart GMP Facility Secures First International Phase III CDMO Manufacturing MOU with Cambium Bio

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Locus Cell (TWSE: 6891), a leading regenerative medicine CDMO in Taiwan, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia-based Cambium Bio (ASX: CMB). Under the agreement, Cambium will entrust Locus Cell with the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) of Elate Ocular® -related. Elate Ocular®, a Phase III dry eye disease therapy currently under clinical trials in Taiwan, the U.S., and Australia. The technology originates from Cambium’s parent company, Zheng Yang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.



Locus Cell’s Zhubei Smart GMP Facility Secures Its First International Phase III CDMO Manufacturing MOU. From left: Karolis Rosickas, CEO of Cambium Bio; Yu-Hung Tseng, Chairman of Zheng Yang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.; and Jiunn-Rong Chiou, Chairman of Locus Cell.

Jiunn-Rong Chiou, Chairman of Locus Cell, stated:

“This MOU represents our first Phase III international CDMO project, a strong vote of confidence in our Zhubei smart GMP facility. It proves our vision of ‘rooted in Taiwan, serving global clients’ is achievable. By integrating FDA requirements—including electronic batch records, traceability, environmental monitoring, and data integrity—we are ready to seamlessly support global pharmaceutical partners.”

In addition to the agreement with Locus Cell, Cambium recently signed a licensing MOU with France’s Benta SAS for Middle Eastern and European rights to Elate Ocular®. Outside of these regions, all other international clinical and commercial manufacturing will be handled by Locus Cell, accelerating global expansion and reinforcing its strategic role in the international supply chain.

Karolis Rosickas, CEO of Cambium Bio, commented:

“Locus Cell’s Zhubei smart GMP facility will meet FDA and GMP standards and is one of the few in Asia capable of both clinical and commercial production. Its digital-enabled stability and flexibility will lower costs, ensure quality, and strengthen competitiveness. We look forward to expanding this partnership further.”