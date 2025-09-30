Senetas Achieves PKTN Certification: A Milestone for Malaysia’s Cybersecurity Ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Senetas, a global leader in high-assurance network encryption solutions, today announced that its CN Series encryptors have been officially certified under Malaysia’s Produk Kriptografi Terpercaya Negara (PKTN) scheme, attaining the Confidential classification. This marks a significant moment in Malaysia’s cybersecurity landscape, as it represents the first time advanced, sovereign-grade hardware encryptors have been certified under PKTN.



Andrew Wilson, CEO, Senetas

Elevating Trust: A New Era for National Cryptography

PKTN, part of Malaysia’s National Cryptography Policy (NCP), is designed to ensure that cryptographic products meet the highest national standards before being deployed in Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII). Products awarded PKTN status undergo a rigorous multi-stage evaluation, including technical validation, penetration testing, and committee review, before receiving final approval from CyberSecurity Malaysia.

With PKTN certification, Senetas network encryptors are now formally recognised as trusted technologies for safeguarding Malaysia’s most sensitive digital systems. The Confidential classification confirms their capability to protect highly sensitive government and enterprise communications, aligning with Malaysia’s national security objectives.

Strengthening Malaysia’s Cyber Resilience

This certification is more than a technical achievement; it’s a strategic milestone for Malaysia’s digital resilience. The PKTN framework ensures that only cryptographically validated products are used to secure the nation’s critical sectors including defence, finance, energy, and telecommunications.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the PKTN framework provides Malaysia with the confidence that certified solutions can defend against today’s advanced risks and prepare for the future of post-quantum cryptography. The Senetas certification reinforces Malaysia’s commitment to building a resilient, sovereign, and future-ready digital ecosystem.

A Partnership for the Future

Senetas worked closely with its global distribution partner, Thales, along with its Malaysian technology partner, NRM Technology Sdn Bhd, to achieve this certification. This collaboration underscores the importance of international and local partnerships in advancing Malaysia’s cybersecurity goals, while ensuring that cutting-edge technologies are available to support the protection of CNII.

“We are honoured to have achieved PKTN certification in Malaysia for our quantum-resistant network encryptors,” said Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at Senetas. “This significant milestone demonstrates that our technology meets the nation’s highest standards for trusted cryptography and strengthens our commitment to supporting Malaysia’s digital sovereignty and national security priorities”.

About Senetas

Senetas (ASX:SEN) is a trusted Australian cybersecurity leader with over 25 years of experience protecting sensitive data in more than 60 countries. We specialise in innovative defence-grade high speed network encryption and secure file sharing solutions that deliver quantum-resistant and crypto-agile performance without compromising speed or user experience. Our award-winning technology is certified by top security authorities and delivered worldwide in partnership with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies.