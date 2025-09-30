Taiwan Tourism Deepens Engagement in Australia & New Zealand

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To further enhance Taiwan’s presence in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) tourism markets, the Deputy Director-General of the Taiwan Tourism Administration, Mr. Huang Shih-Fang, led a delegation from September 22 to 30, to the region. Partnering with travel agencies, airlines, and cultural groups, the delegation organized three “Taiwan Tourism Roadshows” in Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland. The roadshows showcased Taiwan’s unique charm through taste, culture, and craftsmanship using the theme “Take a Sip of Taiwan” and hosted nearly 300 enthusiastic ANZ industry representatives.



Taiwan Tourism Roadshow in Sydney, 25 Sep 2025

According to the 2024 report by Tourism Research Australia, Australia’s outbound travel expenditure is projected to surpass AUD 6 billion this year. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s outbound travel volume has recovered to 98–102% of pre-pandemic levels. According to January to June 2025 statistics from Taiwan Tourism Administration, Taiwan welcomed 63,024 Australian visitors and 9,107 New Zealand visitors, both surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The Tourism Administration emphasized that the ANZ outbound travel market has fully recovered, with spending and visitor number continuing to increase. With its stunning natural landscapes, diverse cultural heritage, convenient transportation, and welcoming atmosphere, Taiwan stands out as a highly attractive and competitive destination in the Asia-Pacific market. An estimated 20 direct weekly flights between Taiwan and ANZ provide strong support for market expansion and visitor growth.

This year’s roadshows centered on taste, extending into cultural, craft, and lifestyle experiences, all reflecting the “Taiwan Tourism Brand 3.0: TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder.” A special “Taiwan Flavor Bar” featured international wine expert Peng Wang, who guided attendees through tastings of Matsu Kaoliang liquor and Taiwanese sweet potato wine, paired with aroma samples and local snacks to create an immersive sensory journey of Taiwan’s land and flavors.

Cultural highlights included a spectacular performance by the Diabolo Walker troupe, blending LED lights with traditional diabolo skills; Oneing Studio offered DIY silk-screened tote bags and painted beer mugs; and Mind Image Studio introduced craft sessions with Mental Image Studio, including hundred-pacer snake coasters and indigenous costume bookmarks. These experiences showcased Taiwan’s indigenous heritage and highlighted cultural ties with the Austronesian family, resonating strongly with ANZ audience.

The roadshows also featured Tamra Bow, a well-known Australian TV anchor, as emcee. Having visited Taiwan this summer, she shared her personal travel experience, highlighting Taiwan’s natural beauty, culinary culture, and urban attractions. Her heartfelt storytelling successfully engaged the audience and sparked curiosity about visiting Taiwan. The roadshows also included tourism briefings and interactive lucky draws, with China Airlines, EVA Air, and Air New Zealand sponsoring round-trip tickets from ANZ to Taiwan, encouraging industry partners to conduct familiarization trips and develop new travel products, thereby boosting Taiwan’s visibility and marketability.

Across the three roadshows, a total of 300 industry professionals participated, reflecting strong interest in Taiwan as an emerging destination. Many attendees remarked on Taiwan’s friendly people, breathtaking scenery, convenient transportation, and diverse cuisine, praising food as one of the country’s most compelling selling point for ANZ travelers.

The Tourism Administration noted that the awareness of Taiwan as a travel destination is steadily growing, supported by more than 20 weekly direct flights. During the upcoming peak travel season from December to February, EVA Airways will increase its Brisbane service from three to four weekly flights, reflecting strong confidence in the Taiwan market.

Moving forward, the Tourism Administration will continue to leverage cultural marketing, social media outreach, influencers’ collaborations, and local partnerships to deepen market presence and strengthen brand trust. These promotions seek to create an efficient networking platform for industry stakeholders, enhance the international competitiveness and sustainability of Taiwan’s tourism sector. Thereby setting the stage for record-breaking ANZ visitor arrivals.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration has also officially opened the Taiwan Tourism Information Center (TTIC) in Sydney on 25 Sep 2025, marking a new milestone for Taiwan’s tourism development in the ANZ market and establishing a key marketing hub for the Oceania region.

The Sydney TTIC, located on 22 Market Street in the city center, serves as Taiwan’s new promotional hub in the ANZ market. It provides localized travel information and support, strengthens engagement with industry partners, and enhances brand visibility. For its opening campaign, the public are encouraged to visit, snap pictures in the centre’s photo booth, tag @Taiwan_Tourism_AUNZ to receive exclusive Taiwan souvenirs, making the promotion more interactive and fun.

Taiwan Tourism Information Center

Address: Suite 102, 22 Market Street, Sydney CBD, Australia

Email: info@taiwantourismaunz.com