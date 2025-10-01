SHANNAN, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in yeast and biotechnology, today announced that its subsidiary Xizang Angel Zhufeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Angel Zhufeng”), located on the Qing-Zang Plateau, has officially commenced operations at the world’s first high-altitude probiotic production facility. The state-of-the-art plant has completed its first shipment of the Bifidobacterium lactis XZ-BI36 probiotic powder.



Angel Yeast Opens World’s First High-Altitude Probiotic Production Facility, Unlocking a New Frontier in Microbial Innovation

“Every stage of production is carried out in oxygen-free conditions—setting a new industry benchmark for quality and safety,” said He Hongchao, Assistant General Manager at Angel Zhufeng. “This first shipment also includes Lactiplantibacillus plantarum probiotic powder with viable counts in the trillions. In addition, the company has already achieved large-scale production of seven plateau–origin probiotic strains and more than ten compound formulations, establishing a comprehensive portfolio that includes high-altitude probiotic blends, fermentation cultures for food applications, and microecological feed additives.”

The milestone reflects Angel Yeast’s ongoing commitment to scientific innovation and its deep expertise in microbial fermentation. By developing and cultivating strains sourced from extreme environments, the company is expanding the global diversity of probiotic ingredients. The facility features a fully integrated value chain—from strain collection and screening to full-scale production—driving growth in the premium probiotic ingredients sector while showcasing a sustainable approach that aligns advanced technology with local community development and environmental stewardship.

“Xizang’s unique conditions—high altitude, low oxygen levels, cold temperatures, and intense ultraviolet exposure—have created a unique ecosystem rich in plateau-specific microbial resources,” noted Dr. Tan Yali, Deputy General Manager of the Industrial Innovation Technology Center at Angel Yeast. “The probiotic strains developed by Angel Zhufeng are primarily derived from sources including Xizang yak gut microbiota, traditional local fermented foods, and the intestinal flora of healthy individuals.”

Dr. Tan’s research team has collected microbial samples from traditional fermented foods and local households, and has even ventured into the uninhabited areas of Ngari Prefecture at altitudes of up to 5,800 meters to study wild yaks. To date, the team has preserved more than 2,000 strains and filed 56 patent applications worldwide.

In 2020, Angel Group established Xizang Angel Zhufeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in Shannan and launched its plateau probiotic initiative. Despite challenges related to material sourcing, logistics constraints, and harsh environmental conditions, the company completed construction of the production line in just one year. Since operations began in June 2025, Angel Zhufeng has formed partnerships with more than 30 distributors, reflecting strong market interest in its lineup of innovative probiotic products.

The facility has also generated meaningful employment opportunities and skill development for the local community. Currently, 54 Xizang employees represent 76% of the workforce. In 2024 alone, more than 200 Xizang team members received professional training at Angel’s headquarters, while over 300 specialists in technology, project management, and marketing traveled to Xizang to support operations.

The launch and operation of the Angel Zhufeng probiotic facility not only demonstrates the successful application of biotechnology under extreme environmental conditions but also serves as a model for integrating scientific innovation with corporate responsibility. By bringing extreme-environment strains to global markets, Angel Yeast is expanding access to more diverse and functional probiotic solutions, supporting sustainable growth and long-term innovation across the global nutrition industry.