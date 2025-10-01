Nanyang Polytechnic introduces exclusive Co-Innovator tier for top industry partners under NYP360

By-invitation-only membership offers priority access to research pipeline, talent, funding opportunities and customised training programmes

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) launched an exclusive Co-Innovator tier within its NYP360 innovation ecosystem, creating an inner circle of 36 industry partners with priority access to breakthrough technologies and emerging talent.



[L-R] Mr Russell Chan, Principal and CEO, NYP; Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability, and the Environment; Mr Ravinder Singh, Chairman, NYP Board of Governors

The announcement was made at the inaugural NYP360 Catalyst: Igniting Change Across Industries event, which brought together industry leaders to explore how integrated innovation – powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sustainability, and Design – can accelerate Singapore’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. Senior Minister of State for Education & Sustainability and the Environment, Dr Janil Puthucheary, graced the occasion as Guest-of-Honour and delivered the opening address.

NYP360 is NYP’s comprehensive innovation ecosystem offering Innovation as a Service to industry partners, connecting them with funding support and multi-disciplinary capabilities across its academic schools and Continuing Education and Training (CET) institutes. Since launching in 2019, the platform has forged partnerships with 110 companies in various industries through applied research, workforce transformation, and business solutioning.

The Co-Innovator tier represents the evolution of these partnerships, offering enhanced collaboration opportunities for NYP360’s most strategic industry partners. The 36 recognised Co-Innovators span diverse sectors, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, food technology, interactive media, and the built environment, selected for their pivotal role in shaping innovation through sustained collaboration with NYP360.

Notable Co-Innovators include healthcare organisations such as SingHealth Polyclinics and Health Promotion Board, technology companies Ubisoft and Pixlr, aerospace manufacturer ST Engineering Aerospace, and hospitality group The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. Please see Annex A for more info.

The Co-Innovator tier provides companies with early access to NYP’s research capabilities, including first consideration for licensing new intellectual property and patents. Current research areas include AI applications, sustainability solutions, and healthcare innovation technologies. Co-Innovators will also receive priority notification of ready-to-market solutions, along with first access to relevant funding opportunities and grant applications.

Members gain priority access to talent acquisition through internship programmes and final year projects with NYP learners, along with exclusive invitations to industry seminars, workshops, and networking events. They also receive reserved participation in executive education and professional development programmes, including customised training solutions tailored to their specific industry needs and organisational objectives. Each Co-Innovator is also assigned a dedicated relationship manager to ensure prioritised support.

The event also marked the signing of ten partnership agreements with both new and current industry partners.

“We are moving beyond the traditional partnership model where we co-create with partners to solve their real-world problems,” said Esther Ho, Deputy Principal for Lifelong Learning & Enterprise Services, Nanyang Polytechnic. “Our Co-Innovators are true partners in discovery. Together, we are identifying opportunities, co-developing solutions, and catalysing change to help uplift the industries and the broader innovation ecosystem.”

For more information on NYP360, please visit https://www.nyp.edu.sg/industry/approach

About Nanyang Polytechnic

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) academic schools offer quality education and training through 39 full-time diploma courses and common entry programmes. NYP also has a full suite of Continuing Education and Training (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas to SkillsFuture-supported modules and courses. NYP’s Asian Culinary Institute Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are CET institutes set up in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to champion and transform Singapore’s F&B and retail sectors, respectively. A third NYP CET institute – the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning – also set up in collaboration with SSG, will spearhead the development of progressive workplace learning strategies and programmes for companies here.

For more information, please visit www.nyp.edu.sg.

