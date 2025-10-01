NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Neptune Insurance celebrates IPO

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 1st

Stocks are lower Wednesday morning as the government at midnight. The Labor Department warned that key economic data, including Friday’s Jobs Report, would not be released if the government closes.

Despite the uncertainty, major indexes ended higher on Tuesday, capping off a strong September and a winning quarter. The S&P 500 rose nearly 8% in Q3.

Neptune Insurance Holdings will celebrate its IPO this morning by ringing the opening bell. The company raised $368 million and priced its IPO at $20 a share, the high-end of the range.

and priced its IPO at a share, the high-end of the range. Intelligent Automation Platform DataSnipper announced the launch of its AI Agents. The firm says this marks a breakthrough for the audit and finance industries.

Opening Bell

Neptune Flood (NYSE: NP) celebrates their initial public offering

Closing Bell

Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

