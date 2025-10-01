Year-Round Comfort, Prime Savings: Breescape is offering up to 40% for October Prime Day Deals

From crisp days to cozy nights, Breescape helps hot sleepers stay comfortably cool with bedding designed for better sleep year-round

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Breescape, the bedding brand dedicated to providing uninterrupted cooling comfort for hot sleepers, is making it easier than ever to upgrade your sleep setup just in time for the busy holiday season. Trusted by Ashley Graham, model, body advocate, and Breescape Brand Partner, Breescape is offering shoppers Prime Day savings on its year-round cooling bedding, the perfect way to stay comfortably cool throughout the night.



Breescape’s Prime Day selection

Prime Day Deals:

Breescape Cooling Comforter – Up to 40% off: This Yahoo and Mom’s Choice endorsed comforter is engineered for year-round comfort. Its lightweight yet cozy feel uses advanced cooling fibers to regulate temperature and wick away moisture, while its dual-sided feature allows users to pick the side that works best for them. Perfect for hot sleepers or anyone who wants a breathable, cloud-like layer without sacrificing warmth.

Breescape Cooling Sheet Set – Up to 30% off with an exclusive 40% off the King Size Misty Grey set: Indulge in the rest you deserve with these ultra-soft, moisture-wicking sheets designed to stay cool to the touch and breathable all night long. The smooth finish and tailored fit make the perfect touch of luxury to any bedroom revamp.

Breescape Cooling Pillowcases – Up to 30% off: Complete your cooling setup with pillowcases that stay breathable and crisp in every season so you can drift off without flipping your pillow to the “cold side.” Designed for Gentle Hair Care, the smooth texture helps prevent tangling and frizz, elevating your overnight routine to give your bedroom a seasonal refresh that feels as good as it looks.

Breescape Cooling Comforter Set – Up to 20% off: The cooling comforter set provides an all-in-one solution to staying cool and comfortable as you sleep. Thoughtfully packaged in a gift-ready box with a handheld fan and laundry bag, it’s the perfect gift for yourself or to share comfort with your loved ones.

Cooling comfort and better sleep aren’t just for summer, they’re designed to keep you feeling your best all year round. Don’t miss your chance to make this fall your most comfortable yet. All Breescape Prime Day deals will be exclusively available at Amazon. Visit Amazon.com/breescape for more information.

About Breescape™

With more than 45 years of expertise in home textiles, Breescape is the sister brand of Bedsure, one of America’s leading online bedding retailers. Breescape specializes in advanced cooling bedding designed for every type of sleeper, blending patented fabric technology with sustainable, breathable, and moisture-wicking materials to deliver uninterrupted, refreshing sleep year-round.

For more information, visit www.breescape.com or shop at Amazon.com/breescape.

Connect with Breescape on social media @Breescapehome.