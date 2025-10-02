H2Ok Innovations Rebrands as Laminar, Pioneering Closed-loop AI for Autonomous CPG Manufacturing

Laminar is Transforming Manufacturing Lines to Run Faster and More Sustainably with Patented Sensor and Science-Led AI Agents

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — H2Ok Innovations , the only provider of patented inline sensors powered by science and AI to run faster factories, today announced its rebrand to Laminar . This new brand aligns with the company’s expanding mission to transform manufacturing from reactive, skilled labor-dependent, and inflexible operations to a proactive, autonomous, and agile factory that can meet today’s changing consumer patterns and economic environment.

H2Ok Innovations was founded with a focus on optimizing CIP and reducing water and chemical usage during cleaning processes. Today, Laminar is expanding its footprint on the production line with a library of purpose-built AI models that combine human expertise with telemetry data to transform an entire factory to run the best version of itself every shift.

Laminar’s New AI Agent Library for CPG Production

Laminar has released a library of purpose-built AI Agents powered by process-specific ML models that deliver closed-loop automation for key CPG manufacturing processes with prescriptive analysis of results, with just a simple prompt to its AI Chat Agent.

Capacity and labor-constrained factories can now unlock the true potential of each production line with Laminar’s complete solution, which integrates with automation to self-correct processes. The company’s offering is a true digital twin of each company and line’s manufacturing processes. Unlike alternatives, customers see and implement objective, action-oriented results in days, with near-immediate ROI.

Current Laminar AI Agents in production across the globe include:

From Pilot to Closed-Loop Automation in 2 weeks

Laminar’s patented spectral sensors retrofit seamlessly into existing piping and instrumentation, delivering measurable results from day one. Distinct liquid signatures are created in real-time. These signatures are then instantly analyzed by our purpose-built ML models and converted into precise, actionable inputs for PLCs.

The process thus becomes less dependent on experts as they retire and more autonomous, with closed-loop orchestration of production lines. Customers experience faster CIP, smarter changeovers, more consistent product quality from each batch, early detection of any variation from a “golden batch” — all while reducing downtime and cutting down on water, chemical, and energy usage.

Manufacturers no longer need to accept the limitations of single-point solutions, standalone sensors, or repetitive consulting projects. Laminar’s sensor and AI platform have redefined the standard of running production lines. In the coming months, Laminar will release the next generation of its novel sensor with the ability to sense and develop unique signatures faster and with greater fidelity.

Fueling Growth with $12.4M Series A

In June, Laminar (as H2Ok Innovations) announced a $12.42M Series A round of funding led by Greycroft, with participation from 2048 Ventures and Construct Capital. The funding accelerates Laminar’s ability to bring transformative, instantly deployable technology to scale across manufacturing, supporting faster CIP and changeovers.

Headquartered at Greentown Labs in Somerville, MA — North America’s leading cleantech incubator. Laminar is a woman-founded startup backed by top-tier investors, including Greycroft, Construct Capital, 2048 Ventures, and Flybridge Capital. Recognized for its innovation and impact, the company was named Unilever’s 2023 Startup of the Year supplier and received AB InBev’s 2024 Cheers Award for outstanding startup partnership.

About Laminar

Laminar is a science-led technology company helping the world’s leading CPG manufacturers run faster, more sustainable factories. Its proprietary spectral sensing and agentic AI library drive closed-loop automation that reduces downtime, shortens cleaning cycles, and prevents product loss. Laminar delivers measurable ROI by unlocking capacity, conserving water and energy, and driving operational excellence while removing “human-in-the-loop,” enabling enterprises to scale and optimize their factories faster.

Deployed in factories across six continents and trusted by global leaders like AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Unilever, Laminar is redefining what it means to unlock your faster factory.

Learn more about Laminar at runlaminar.com.