SurplusGLOBAL to Showcase SemiMarket Growth and Intelligent ALD Technology at SEMICON WEST 2025 in Phoenix

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SurplusGLOBAL, a global leader in legacy semiconductor equipment and parts solutions, announced it will showcase the rapid growth of its www.SemiMarket.com platform and debut its new intelligent Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology at SEMICON WEST 2025, October 7–9 at the Phoenix Convention Center.



Since its beta launch in June 2025, SemiMarket has surpassed 120,000 listings, is on track for 200,000 by year-end. The company is targeting 500,000 listings in 2026 and 1 million by 2027. The platform’s seller base has also expanded rapidly, with registrations growing 175% since June, reflecting global adoption and trust in SemiMarket as the industry’s most reliable source for legacy semiconductor parts. Ahead of its Grand Opening this December, SemiMarket is adding AI-driven services such as seller-friendly item recommendations, category suggestions, and customized event alerts to further enhance user experience and engagement.

By combining structured cataloging, valuation, and global trading, SemiMarket offers unmatched reliability and transparency for Fabs, OEMs, and buyers worldwide. The company emphasized that information credibility and data integrity remain central to the SemiMarket experience, ensuring customers can source legacy parts with confidence.

In addition to platform growth, SurplusGLOBAL will unveil its intelligent ALD solution, developed by retrofitting conventional furnace systems into Plasma-Enhanced ALD (PEALD) tools designed for mass production. The system integrates sub-100ms high-speed sensors and a built-in Fault Detection and Classification (FDC) module, unifying process and measurement data. By applying advanced algorithms for correlation modeling, anomaly detection, and predictive control, the equipment brings next-level intelligence and stability to deposition processes.

“SemiMarket’s rapid growth demonstrates the global demand for a trusted, transparent, and scalable marketplace for legacy equipment and parts. At the same time, our intelligent ALD solution shows how process innovation and legacy asset utilization can go hand in hand to bring new value to fabs and OEMs worldwide,” said Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL.

SurplusGLOBAL will exhibit at booth #1629 throughout SEMICON WEST 2025. With the event debuting in Phoenix, the company aims to demonstrate how a robust global marketplace and next-generation intelligent process tools can address the semiconductor industry’s evolving challenges.