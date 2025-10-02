Wenzhou Highlights Cultural Heritage at Tourism EXPO Japan 2025 to Strengthen International Visitor Outreach

NAGOYA, Japan, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Wenzhou delegation showcased the city’s culture and tourism offerings at Tourism EXPO Japan 2025, held from September 25 to 28 at the Aichi International Exhibition Center (Aichi Sky Expo) in Nagoya. Representing the city’s unique blend of cultural traditions and natural beauty, the delegation engaged with Japanese travelers through a dynamic presentation of Wenzhou’s arts, heritage, and visitor attractions, fostering international exchange and supporting inbound travel to Wenzhou.

The initiative culminated in a Wenzhou cultural tourism presentation on September 28 at the expo’s central stage. During the event, a presenter guided attendees through a visually engaging introduction to Wenzhou’s scenic destinations, including the iconic peaks of Yandang Mountain and the tranquil waters of the Nanxi River, as well as the distinctive Ouyue cultural heritage (the historic cultural identity of the Wenzhou region). The presentation received strong audience response, and a follow-up Q&A session, where five participants received Ou Kiln bell-shaped cups—ceramic works symbolizing Wenzhou’s centuries-old craftsmanship—served as a meaningful connection to the city’s artistic traditions.

The Wenzhou exhibit booth drew steady visitor interest throughout the event. Striking images of Wenzhou’s landscapes were paired with carefully curated displays of intangible cultural heritage (ICH), while informational materials provided attendees with in-depth background on the city’s tourism offerings. The interactive demonstration area was a major attraction, featuring hands-on activities such as traditional oil-paper umbrella painting, rubbing printmaking, and rice-dough figurine art—each introducing visitors to the creative spirit of Wenzhou’s artisans. For many Japanese participants, these interactive sessions offered a memorable and personal introduction to Wenzhou’s rich cultural traditions.

The exhibition enhanced awareness of Wenzhou among Japanese travelers, many of whom expressed interest in visiting the city to explore its natural and cultural landmarks firsthand. An official with the Wenzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism noted that the delegation’s participation strengthened ties between Wenzhou and Japan, adding that the bureau will continue building on this momentum through future cultural and tourism exchanges designed to welcome more visitors from Japan to Wenzhou.