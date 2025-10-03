PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI; HKEX: 2525), a global leader in lidar solutions, today announced the production of its 1,000,000th lidar unit in 2025, making it the first lidar company worldwide to exceed one million units in annual production. This achievement underscores Hesai’s capability to deliver large-scale, high-quality lidar at unprecedented speed.



Hesai Becomes the World’s First Lidar Company to Produce 1 Million Units in 2025

This milestone also marks Hesai’s achievement of its first corporate vision since founding: “By 2025, enable 1% of vehicles worldwide with 3D perception*.”

“The 2025 vision we had set is now within reach, and it is a proud moment for us,” said Hesai’s Co-Founder and CEO, David Li. “The AI era empowers us to dream big and provides the foundation to realize those dreams. We will continue to make lidar the ‘eye’ of intelligent vehicles and robots, advancing toward our goal of elevating human lives.”

Hesai’s success is built on its industry-leading manufacturing system and in-house R&D capabilities, enabling rapid product iteration, strict quality control, and highly scalable production. Its fully automated production lines—capable of producing one lidar every 20 seconds—leverage advanced manufacturing technologies to ensure speed and consistency at scale.

Hesai’s proprietary Smart Cloud MES system enables full-chain traceability, real-time quality management, and micro-level line control, preventing defective products from leaving the factory. Hesai is also the only company in the industry to independently develop all seven key lidar components. Its product portfolio—including the AT, ET, FT, XT, OT and JT series—has secured numerous global mass-production contracts.

With explosive demand in ADAS and robotics applications, Hesai currently holds three No. 1 positions in the automotive lidar market worldwide: No. 1 in overall automotive lidar market share, No. 1 in ADAS lidar market share, and No. 1 in Level 4 autonomous driving lidar market share.

In ADAS, Hesai lidar has become a standard safety feature, with over 120 vehicle models across 24 OEMs scheduled for production between 2025 and 2027. Key partners include a top European OEM, a leading global automaker in NEV sales, Li Auto, Xiaomi, Changan, Geely, Great Wall Motor, Chery, Zeekr, Leapmotor, SAIC Audi, SAIC-GM, a Toyota joint venture, among other top automakers.

In robotics, Hesai supplies nine of the world’s top ten robotaxi service providers, including Motional, Baidu, Didi, Pony.ai, WeRide, and other leading autonomous driving companies. Hesai’s JT series lidar achieved cumulative deliveries of over 100,000 units within five months of product launch, setting an industry record.

As of Q2 2025, Hesai has delivered over 1.37 million lidar units cumulatively across ADAS and robotics markets. The company’s planned production capacity for 2025 is 2 million units, with annual deliveries projected between 1.2 and 1.5 million units.

*According to S&P Global Mobility’s early 2025 forecast, global new car sales in 2025 are expected to reach 89.6 million units, with production totaling 88.7 million units. Source