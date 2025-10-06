VinFast Philippines and Green GSM provide support to Cebu residents after earthquake

Ms. Pamela Baricuatro – Governor of Cebu Province (in white) receives a donation of 10 million pesos from representatives of VinFast and Green GSM on behalf of the local government.

Immediately after the disaster, the Philippine government mobilized its search and rescue, medical, and emergency relief forces to assist affected communities. Against this backdrop, and with a strong sense of social responsibility, VinFast and Green GSM joined in to support the government’s relief operations, reaffirming their commitment to stand with the people and the nation of the Philippines in every moment of trial.

In a joint initiative, VinFast and Green GSM provided a total of 10 million Philippine Pesos directly to the Cebu Province to aid ongoing relief efforts. This assistance will be managed and allocated by the authorities, and can be used flexibly for urgent needs, such as providing essential supplies, supporting families most affected, or rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

Madam Pamela Baricuatro – The Governor of Cebu province and the Mayors on behalf of the local government received the donation from two representatives of Vingroup. She emotionally shared, “We are very grateful for your kindness, we will use this money to rebuild damaged schools, offices and support people to rebuild their houses. I would like to thank the group and hope that you will continue to accompany the government and people of Cebu.”

In addition, Green GSM was on the ground in Cebu as early as October 1, just one day after the 6.7-magnitude earthquake, delivering 500 relief packages containing drinking water and essential food supplies to local authorities. Green GSM’s next wave of assistance includes multiple mobile tents, which are being transported to Cebu as quickly as possible. All of Green GSM staff will also coordinate with local authorities to assist in rescue and relief operations, strengthen the capacity to transport goods, distribute supplies, and ensure that resources reach affected residents quickly, safely, and efficiently

Mr. Antonio Zara – the CEO of VinFast South East Asia, stated: “We are deeply saddened and empathize with the significant losses experienced by the people of Cebu following the earthquake. VinFast and our partners are committed to standing with the local government and the community to help residents restore stability as quickly as possible. With a strong sense of corporate social responsibility, we see this support not just as a duty, but as a meaningful way to contribute to the community.”

Mr. Dao Quy Phi – The Managing Director of Green GSM Philippines added: “As soon as we received the call for help from the Cebu authorities, we immediately mobilized to provide tangible support from October 1st. We believe that the direct involvement of our drivers will help relief resources reach the people faster and more efficiently, reflecting Green GSM’s long-term commitment to standing with the local community.”

VinFast and GSM’s efforts reflect the spirit of social responsibility consistently upheld by their founder, Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, who has twice been recognized by Forbes as an “Asia’s Hero of Philanthropy.” Over the years, businesses and organizations founded by him, together with member companies across the Vingroup ecosystem, have actively contributed to community relief and support efforts during natural disasters and epidemics, from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and providing flood relief to running education programs, offering free healthcare, and supporting livelihoods for people in need.

These actions underscore the long-term commitment of VinFast, Green GSM, and Vingroup to stand alongside communities in need. Each act of support not only helps people overcome immediate challenges but also fosters solidarity, reinforces corporate social responsibility, and strengthens collective capacity to build resilient and compassionate communities.

