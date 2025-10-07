Azbil to Present Data-Driven Solutions at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2025 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation at the eighth Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) taking place from October 15 to 17. Themed “Automation Solutions Driving Evolution and Co-Creation,” Azbil will showcase a comprehensive suite of industrial and building automation solutions that drive sustainable, collaborative industry growth. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and big data, these solutions provide data-driven insights and control for preventive maintenance, energy optimization, and reliable operations across plants, factories, and buildings.

ITAP, a Hannover Messe event organized by Constellar and Deutsche Messe AG, remains Asia Pacific’s leading advanced manufacturing event. Themed “Powering the Future with Technology”, the event will showcase how technology can solve real-world challenges—from complex supply chains and energy demands to building agile operations —to help manufacturers at every stage of innovation adapt and thrive.

ITAP is viewed as a key strategic platform to strengthen Azbil’s business collaboration in Southeast Asia and India.

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil continues to provide customers with measurement and control technologies and services that contribute “in series” to creating a sustainable society.

■ Event overview

Event Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) Dates Wednesday, October 15 to Friday, October 17, 2025 Location Singapore EXPO, Hall 3 & 4

Booth 3D17 Registration https://constellar.swoogo.com/ITAP2025/register?code=ITAP25TRACKAZBIL

(Free registration for Trade Visitor Pass) ITAP 2025 Connected Platform https://the.itap-connected.com/

(Available until October 26, 2025) Product Showcase Process automation ・Valve Diagnostics Service Utilizes data to diagnose the condition of control valves and detect early signs of abnormalities, which supports optimized maintenance and stable operation. ・AI-Based CBM Platform (Reference Exhibit) Integrates seamlessly into any existing production environment, the platform autonomously monitors equipment to predict and prevent failures using AI, optimizing maintenance and ensuring stable, sustainable production. ・Control Valve 6000 Series Designed for high-performance, precise, and stable fluid control, the control valve with a compact actuator offers low seat leakage, ensuring a wide control range and stable operation. Factory automation ・NC Lathe Tool Fault Detection Unit Model U4DM1 (Reference Exhibit) Provides a simple, hassle-free solution that installs on any NC lathe without complex data analysis or program modifications. Building automation ・Intelligent Building Management System (IBMS) An open-architecture platform with intuitive visualization and actionable insights to provide a unified solution that optimizes performance, reduces energy costs, and enhances occupant comfort. ・Chiller Plant Digital Twin and Air Side Digital Twin Azbil’s digital twin solutions create real-time virtual models of chiller plant and HVAC systems, enabling advanced optimization and predictive insights for enhanced energy-efficient operations in buildings and factories. Event Presentation Title: Date: Time: Venue: Control Valve Total Solution: Comprehensive Excellence for Valves and Beyond 15 October 2025 15:30 – 15:45 (SG Time) Industrial Innovation Stage, In-between Hall 3 & 4

Singapore EXPO

For details, please visit the following website.

https://www.azbil.com/corporate/seminar/index.html

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation , formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people’s safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2025, Azbil employed about 9,000 people worldwide and generated ¥300.4 billion in revenue.