Dubai Land Department Recognized as Inspirational Brand at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Dubai Land Department (DLD), established in 1960, has been honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition under the Inspirational Brand category for its outstanding contributions to innovation, governance, and sustainable real estate development. The award reflects DLD’s commitment to making Dubai the happiest city in the world through a transparent, efficient, and forward-thinking real estate environment. The prestigious awards program, organized by Enterprise Asia and supported by PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, continues to recognize organizations that set new benchmarks of excellence across the region.

DLD has positioned itself as a global hub for real estate investment, offering integrated services including investment facilitation, transaction documentation, and knowledge dissemination. By adopting global best practices tailored to Dubai’s market and leveraging advanced technologies, DLD has strengthened investor confidence while protecting stakeholders’ rights. Its initiatives have transformed Dubai’s real estate sector into one of the Middle East’s most vibrant and globally influential markets.

As a pioneer in digital innovation, DLD became the world’s first government entity to adopt blockchain technology in real estate. It has also hosted major global events such as the 20th World Land Registration Congress and the 69th FIABCI World Congress, further demonstrating its leadership and influence on the international stage.

DLD’s dedication to excellence is reflected in numerous achievements, including the electronic Mollak system and Smart Valuation initiative, recognized for technical innovation and excellent government service. It has also attained top international rankings, including first in the region in the 2018 Real Estate Transparency Index and seventh globally in property registration according to the World Bank’s 2019 Doing Business Index. The department has secured multiple prestigious certifications, including ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security, and the WELL Health-Safety Rating from IWBI.

Through these initiatives and accolades, DLD exemplifies a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and agility. Its recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards underscores its role as a catalyst for trust, transformation, and sustainable growth, not only shaping Dubai’s real estate sector but inspiring smart, happy, and resilient urban communities worldwide.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards