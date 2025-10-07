EPWK Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of $8 Million Public Offering

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPWK Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: EPWK) (the “Company”), a company that connects businesses with great talents through innovative and efficient cloud-sourcing platforms, today announced that it has priced a best-efforts public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $8 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated expenses payable by the Company, excluding the exercise of any warrant offered.

The offering is comprised of 24,242,425 units (each a “Unit”), consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), or in lieu thereof, a pre-funded warrant, and one warrant to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share (each, a “Warrant”). The public offering price of the Units is $0.33 per Unit. Each of the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.3465 per Class A Ordinary Share and be exercisable beginning on the date of the issuance date and ending on the six-month anniversary of the issuance date.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for research development, business expansion, general working capital purposes and other general corporate purposes.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-290300) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 30, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a written preliminary prospectus and final prospectus that will form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

About EPWK Holdings Ltd.

The Company connects businesses with outstanding talent through an innovative and efficient integrated crowdsourcing platform, providing creative transaction services for small and medium-sized enterprises and suppliers. The Company was founded by Guohua Huang, former chief reporter of Fujian Daily Press Group, and conducts its operations through its subsidiaries and contractual arrangements with the variable interest entity in China. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.epwk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the offering will be closed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.