Inchcape Shipping Services Honored for Corporate Excellence at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS), a global leader in port agency and marine services with over 175 years of maritime heritage, has been awarded the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Regional Edition organized by Enterprise Asia, for its exceptional standards of governance, innovation, and sustainable business growth.

From its origins in 1847 to its current position as one of only three truly global port agencies, Inchcape has built a reputation for delivering reliable, compliant, and innovative solutions to the maritime sector. With more than 260 offices across 60 countries, ISS covers 85% of the world’s ports, offering clients unmatched local expertise backed by a powerful global network.

Guided by a corporate culture rooted in transparency, agility, and continuous improvement, ISS integrates compliance, health, safety, security, and environmental considerations into its daily operations. Its commitment to environmental stewardship includes partnerships with organizations such as the Blue Visby consortium to reduce maritime emissions and initiatives like introducing X Tron, Singapore’s first 100% electric passenger vessel.

The company’s service portfolio spans full port agency, bunker agency, canal transits, husbandry, dry docking, inspection, and supply chain logistics. Recent innovations, including the Optic LPA and OneCape DA platforms, are part of the company’s ongoing digital transformation, enabling clients to manage port calls more efficiently and sustainably.

In Singapore, where ISS has operated for almost 90 years, the company recently expanded its presence with a new 4,000-square-metre warehouse, further enhancing its logistics capabilities in the region. Across its global operations, ISS continues to invest in talent development through leadership programs, mentoring, and inclusive recruitment, ensuring a skilled and future-ready workforce.

With a clear strategy for growth, a commitment to ESG, and a legacy of maritime leadership, Inchcape Shipping Services remains dedicated to shaping a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future for global trade.

