Lao Students Celebrate Teacher’s Day with Goats, Chickens, Gratitude

On Laos’ National Teacher’s Day, celebrated each year on 7 October, students across the country show appreciation for their educators in heartfelt, and sometimes surprising, ways. In rural areas especially, gifts can go beyond the ordinary, with live animals like chickens and goats offered as meaningful tokens of respect.

Surprises from Students in Rural Areas

In many provinces, particularly in rural communities, Teacher’s Day gifts reflect the local lifestyle and values. It’s not unusual for students to show up at school carrying live chickens or ducks for their teachers.

These gifts are often contributions to the local economy and a profound level of respect. In giving livestock, families often offer what may be among their most valuable possessions, demonstrating deep appreciation for the teacher’s role in their child’s life.

One such gesture recently went viral online, capturing a touching moment when a student presented a live chicken to their teacher. The video drew attention on social media, with users sharing in the joy and warmth of the moment, highlighting the strong bond between teacher and student.

But if a chicken or duck sounds surprising, consider this: Bounkong Sisomphong, a teacher at Hat Daeng Primary School in Xayabouly Province, received a baby goat.

Bounkong recalled the day, 3 October, when teachers and students’ parents gathered for a small, heartfelt celebration ahead of the official Teacher’s Day. That’s when one of her students, Cutie, a third grader, walked toward her, carrying a baby goat.

“I feel surprised and happy because I love animals, she knows about it, so she brings it to me,” Bounkong said with a laugh.

While she appreciated the gift, Bounkong emphasized that the true reward of teaching is not material.

“If you don’t love kids, you can’t stay here long as a teacher. I love being around them, and want them to stand tall for their best,” she emphasized.

She added, “On behalf of all teachers, I’d say to all of you out there that please be gentle and disciplined with patience toward students so that they can grow up with knowledge and live their lives independently.”

Teacher’s Day serves as a national “thank you,” recognizing the vital role educators play in shaping both individuals and society.

Traditional Tokens of Gratitude

While rural areas may bring animals into the mix, more conventional gifts are still common throughout the country.

One of the most recognizable Teacher’s Day offerings in Laos is the gift set, neatly packaged boxes available for sale outside local shops. These sets often contain practical items such as towels, mugs, or small appliances. Students can choose a box that fits their budget while still expressing gratitude.

Hygiene kits are another popular choice, often including soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. These gifts reflect students’ care for their teachers’ health and well-being, with a touch of humor, too.

Regardless of size or value, these gifts are cherished for the thought and effort behind them.